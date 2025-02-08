Bayern Munich star Harry Kane has commented on his future after it was revealed that the Tottenham Hotspur legend has a release clause in his contract.

The England international left Spurs during the 2023 summer transfer window as he entered the final year of his contract to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for around £86m.

Kane decided to leave his boyhood club to give himself a better chance of winning team trophies and he is on track to lift the Bundesliga this season after Bayern Munich missed out on the title in 2023/24. He has 72 goals in his 73 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Despite this, the 31-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this week as it’s emerged that he has a ‘secret clause agreement’ in his Bayern Munich contract. This allows him to leave for around £54m during the 2026 January transfer window if he wants to ‘return to England’.

Kane netted a brace in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win against Werder Bremen on Friday night. Speaking post-match, he remained coy when asked about his release clause.

He said: “I don’t want to talk about that. What I can say is that I am very happy at FC Bayern.”

A report from The Daily Mail claims Kane is ‘very happy’ at Bayern Munich but his ‘private’ stance is that he’s ‘open’ to a Premier League return for one reason.

‘Mail Sport previously revealed that Kane is currently very happy in Germany and has no intention to activate the clause any time soon. ‘That clause can only be activated in the event of Bayern agreeing to sell Kane and the striker giving the green light to returning to Spurs, a club where he is idolised after becoming their all-time highest scorer.’

‘Even then, there is no fixed fee in Tottenham’s first-option stipulation, meaning the club would still have to negotiate a price with Bayern before exercising the option. ‘However, should a rival club ever activate his Bayern release clause, then Tottenham would have the possibility of matching the offer. ‘Kane has scored 213 Premier League goals, just 47 behind Alan Shearer’s all-time record. And privately, Kane – knowing the landmark is within reach – would one day be open to having the opportunity to break Shearer’s long-standing record. ‘For the time being, though, Kane is fully focused on winning his first ever career winners medal with Bayern this season.’

Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson has explained why he cannot see Kane returning to his former club.

“Of course Premier League clubs will be looking at him, but £54 million for someone that will be 32 by then is a lot,” Robinson said.

“I can’t see him coming back to the Premier League to anybody else but Tottenham, but if you look at it now, then why would he? You look at the goals he’s scoring at Bayern Munich and what they’re going to go on and win there and Harry will be getting the trophies he went over there for.

“At the moment, coming back to Tottenham wouldn’t be an attractive proposition would it?”