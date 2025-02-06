Tottenham Hotspur reportedly have a ‘first option agreement’ with Bayern Munich which could push through Harry Kane’s return to the Premier League.

Kane is one of the best strikers in Premier League history as he’s scored 213 goals in his 317 appearances in English’s top division for boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur.

During the 2023 summer transfer window, the 31-year-old left Spurs as he looked to end his long wait for a team trophy.

After being linked with several Premier League rivals, Kane joined Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for around £86m.

The 2023/24 campaign was disastrous for Bayern Munich as they failed to win a trophy, but they are currently six points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen at the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane has 70 goals in 72 appearances for Bayern Munich, but he’s been sporadically linked with a potential return to the Premier League over the past couple of years.

Earlier this week, a report from German outletSport BILD revealed Kane has a ‘secret clause agreement’ in his Bayern Munich, which enabled him to leave in the 2025 or 2026 January transfer windows if he wants to ‘return to England’.

The report explains:

‘The striker would have had to pull the clause during the winter transfer window and would then have been allowed to move for an estimated sum of 80 million euros (£66.5m). ‘However: The clause will be valid again next winter, then for a transfer for summer 2026. ‘The transfer fee that FC Bayern would receive in this case should then only be an estimated 65 million euros (£54m). When the contract ends in the summer of 2027, the striker would then be free of charge.’

A new report from The Telegraph’s Matt Law confirms Kane’s release clause exits and he’s explained what this could mean for Spurs and their Premier League rivals.