Tottenham Hotspur legend Harry Kane reportedly wants a release clause to be included in his new Bayern Munich contract.

The England international is at the start of his fourth season with Bayern Munich following his £86m move from Tottenham ahead of the 2023/24 season.

With Bayern Munich, Kane has further cemented himself as one of the world’s best strikers, having scored 150 goals in his 153 appearances across all competitions.

The 33-year-old is now a frontrunner to win this season’s Ballon d’Or, but his future at Bayern Munich has been in doubt in recent months.

This is because Kane has entered the final year of his Bayern Munich contract, and he has been attracting interest from FC Barcelona.

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A potential return to the Premier League has also been mooted, but Kane and Bayern Munich have stated publicly that they are working on a new deal.

Recently, there have been suggestions that a new deal is on track to be finalised, with German outlet BILD (as cited by Bavarian Football Works) now reporting that Kane and Bayern Munich are in ‘agreement’ over several key details.

Harry Kane wants a release clause in his new Bayern Munich contract

However, it is also noted that Kane and his camp want a release clause to be included in his new deal.

The report explained:

‘Harry Kane’s brother Charlie and father Patrick are in Germany and have held a second round of talks with FC Bayern over the weekend over a contract. Both sides have made further progress. They have agreed that the new contract will run at least until 2029 (Kane would even like one more year until 2030). In addition, Kane’s camp can imagine including a release clause in the new deal. ‘Both sides are in agreement that the salary, estimated at around €25 million gross per year, would not be reduced if the contract were to run until 2029. One of the current points of negotiations is what the financial terms would look like if the contract were to run beyond 2029. Both parties are optimistic an agreement will be reached.’

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Were Kane to leave Bayern Munich, Man Utd could be a destination and ex-player Dion Dublin has pleaded with his former club to sign him.

“Is Sesko going to score you 25, 30 goals a season? Not if you don’t give him 30, 35 games in the league, which he’s not going to get at this rate. So where are you going to find the kind of striker that United need? It’s still Harry Kane,” Dublin told Reviant.

“He’s still only 33 but he’s not a player who needs pace. He’s never been quick, he’ll say so himself, but he is a powerful runner into space and the knowledge he has of the game, where to be, how to use his body, and his knowledge of the Premier League too, he is still the perfect striker for Manchester United, even now. I really believe that.

“Would he leave Bayern Munich or not? Who knows. It would take a lot of money but if you asked me right now to name one centre-forward to take United back to the top, right now the only player who is the complete package you can hang your hat on is Harry Kane.”

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