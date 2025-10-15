Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane has given his latest update on whether he could return to Tottenham in the future.

Kane, who scored another two goals for the Three Lions in a 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday evening, left Spurs in 2023 for Bayern Munich in a deal worth a reported €110m.

The Tottenham legend has gone on to score 103 goals in 106 appearances in just over two seasons at the German giants with Kane finally getting his hands on a trophy when Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga last season.

When asked about potentially moving back to Tottenham in the near future, Kane told the Daily Mail: “I’m not sure.

“I’m very happy here in Munich. It’s not something I’m thinking about. It’ll always be ‘we’ because I spent my whole life there. I’m a fan of them and will always watch them and see how they’re getting on. They will always be a part of my life for sure but as for now, I’m loving it here.

“It was great to see [the Europa League win]. I’ve got a lot of friends there with the players and staff.

“We know how long we waited and how close we’d come in the past so it was big for everyone – the fans, the club and all involved to have that feeling and get that one over the line. That’s always important and hopefully they can push on and win more.”

Kane has 18 goals in ten appearances for Bayern Munich so far this season. On his start to the new campaign, Kane added: “It’s the best start to any season I’ve ever had for sure.

“I just feel really good. I’ve been here in Munich for a couple of years now and everything’s settled off the pitch. My wife and kids are happy and that all contributes.

“Physically, I’m in a good place. Mentally, I’m at that age now where I’ve got loads of experience. And I’m excited because I’m playing in a team that creates loads of chances and I know that if I get chances, I’m going to score.”

On why he was so attracted to a move to Bayern Munich, Kane continued: “It’s such a big club. I wanted to experience something different, a different league and a different culture.

“Bayern are known around Europe every year as one of the best and one of the favourites to win the Champions League. I wanted to test myself at that level and I’ve loved it on and off the pitch. It feels like my second home now. I’m enjoying every moment of it and hopefully it continues.”