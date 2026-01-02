According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have an ‘extraordinary plan’ to ‘bring back’ Mauricio Pochettino to replace current boss Thomas Frank.

Frank was appointed in the summer to replace former head coach Ange Postecoglou, who parted company with the Premier League outfit after helping them win the Europa League.

Tottenham‘s dire Premier League form made Postecoglou’s position untenable, with Frank brought in as a safe pair of hands to steady the ship.

Under Frank, Spurs have become tougher to beat and more defensively resolute, but they are on the front foot much less and he has been criticised for his negative approach to matches.

Results and performances have also declined as Spurs have only won two of their previous ten Premier League matches since the start of November.

This poor form has seen Spurs fall into the bottom half of the Premier League table, while supporters turned on Frank on his players during the dull 0-0 draw against Brentford on New Year’s Day.

This leaves Frank as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, with it appearing that club chiefs are not sold on the head coach.

One of Frank’s main issues is that his tactical approach is a far cry from the ethos demanded by Spurs supporters, with an insider on X claiming owners ENIC are ‘worried’ that he ‘might not be the right long-term fit for the club’.

With that, it is also claimed that they are currently ‘making extraordinary plans to bring club legend Pochettino back in the summer’.

Pochettino is regarded as one of Tottenham’s greatest ever managers and he has been sporadically linked with a potential return to the club in recent years.

The 53-year-old, who has also had spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, currently manages the United States national team and is preparing for next summer’s World Cup, but his contract is due to expire at the end of the tournament.

On Thursday night, Frank responded to his side being booed by supporters after drawing at Brentford.

He said: “They were not too satisfied and it’s fair when we don’t hit that top performance overall, but I think it’s double-sided because we need to acknowledge the defensive side of the game, which we’ve done excellent today against a team that scored three against Liverpool and Man United.

“If you as a team are not strong defensively it’s just impossible to compete over a long season. Impossible if you want to end in the nice position you would like to end in.

“But of course the offensive part needs to be better. There’s no two ways about that. I’m very aware that we are not where I want us to be. Very aware.

“It’s not that we don’t want to play offensive or attacking football. We work very, very hard on that, but while you work hard on that you can’t, if you struggle scoring goals or creating enough chances, you can’t open up too much because then you need to score too many goals. It’s a fine balance.”