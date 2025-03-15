Tottenham are reportedly preparing an offer of approximately £29.5million for Rayan Ait-Nouri, despite the fact Wolves are asking for far more than that for a player who has multiple suitors.

Ait-Nouri is having a very impressive season. The Wolves left-back has three goals and five assists in the Premier League so far, which are his best tallies in the English top flight, despite the club struggling down in 17th.

He might not be part of those struggles for long, though, as a number of top clubs are reported to be tracking him. Of late, the likes of AC Milan and Arsenal have been linked, while Liverpool have previously been mentioned, but look most likely to go for Milos Kerkez instead.

Tottenham are also keen on Ait-Nouri, and are reportedly ready to offer approximately £29.5million for his services, per The Boy Hotspur.

The outlet suggests the signing ‘could be tough’ and it seems that is the case given Wolves are asking for around £50million for Ait-Nouri, and may have a few other clubs on the offensive for him.

If any of them make an attempt to land the left-back, it could leave Spurs behind in the race.

Ait-Nouri is out of contract in 2026, so his price could be dropping, but with a few teams still in pursuit of him, it feels unlikely they’ll drop to almost half of what they want for him just yet.

If nobody comes close to matching their asking price, that could happen, but until then, the transfer could be a difficult one.

If Spurs don’t see themselves as able to get Ait-Nouri, they have a couple of other left-back moves in the pipeline, with the report stating they are interested in Miguel Gutierrez and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

