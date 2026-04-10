Tottenham heavy favourites to sign departing Liverpool legend for nothing

The overwhelming expectation is Andy Robertson signs for Tottenham on a free transfer at season’s end, though there is one condition that must be met before the Liverpool man arrives in north London.

Liverpool announced on Thursday evening that Robertson, 32, will bring his sensational nine-year stint at Anfield to a close in the summer.

That is when the Scot’s current contract expires, and per Ben Jacobs, Liverpool made no attempts to iron out a renewal.

Explaining why, Jacobs revealed Robertson still believes he should be starting games. But with Milos Kerkez in the building and Arne Slot immediately prioritising the Hungarian, Robertson must now depart.

Tottenham came close to signing Robertson in the winter window, only to see Liverpool block the move after failing to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma.

Both Liverpool and Tsimikas were open to his early return, though the terms of his loan agreement don’t contain a recall clause. When Roma ran out of time to sign an adequate replacement, Tsimikas remained in Rome and Robertson remained in Liverpool.

But according to the latest from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Spurs are now heavy favourites to sign Robertson at the second time of asking.

He wrote: ‘Tottenham Hotspur are in pole position to sign Andy Robertson as a free agent this summer, subject to retaining their Premier League status.’

The second part of that sentence is key – Robertson will only sign for Spurs if they’ve retained their Premier League status.

Ahead of this weekend’s games, Tottenham sit 17th in the table, just a single point above West Ham in 18th.

Liverpool and Robertson’s relationship remains strong and his professionalism has remained exemplary in the second half of the season despite his January move to Tottenham falling through.

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Robertson cost Liverpool just £8m prior to add-ons when signed from Hull City back in 2017. He will go down as one of the biggest bargains in Premier League history, not to mention one of Liverpool’s greatest ever full-backs.

The Scot won it all at Anfield including two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup and two League Cups. He was named in two PFA teams of the season during the peak of Jurgen Klopp’s reign between 2018-20.

Offering insight as to why Tottenham will move for Robertson despite his advancing age, The Athletic’s Elias Burke pointed to the veteran’s leadership.

He wrote: ‘Tottenham are short on leadership, left-back depth and winners at the elite level — Robertson helps to solve all three areas.’

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Burke continued: ‘While, at 32, he may not be the player he was in his prime, his experience in helping to drive a winning culture in the Liverpool dressing room under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot could prove invaluable as Spurs aim to restore their position as a club competing for European places.

‘He could also help with the development of 23-year-old Udogie, who has been in and out of the Tottenham side this season with injury, and 19-year-old Souza, who was signed from Santos in Brazil in January and has made four league appearances.

‘Experienced players were important for new head coach Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton & Hove Albion, and Robertson could assume a similar role.

‘And, given he is seemingly keen to play more football after having a reduced role at Liverpool this term, Spurs, providing they beat the drop, should offer Robertson the chance to share minutes with Udogie and Souza in the coming years.’

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