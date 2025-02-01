According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have made an ‘approach’ to hijack Aston Villa’s move to sign Chelsea star Axel Disasi.

Spurs are desperate to sign a new centre-back before the January transfer window closes on Monday night.

Ange Postecoglou – who is one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked – has been without Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for most of this season, so several players have had to be used out of position at centre-back.

Van de Ven returned against Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday night, but Radu Dragusin was forced off injured shortly after coming on at half-time.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since revealed that they fear Dragusin’s injury “could be serious”.

He said: “Tottenham internally feel that Radu Dragusin’s knee injury could be serious, at least one and eventually two centre back will be joining in the final days.

“Negotiations are ongoing for Fikayo Tomori and more options on the shortlist.”

As mentioned, ‘former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is an option for Spurs, but Sky Italy are reporting that he has ‘rejected’ the North London outfit.

‘Defender Fikayo Tomori wants to stay at AC Milan, according to Sky Italy. ‘Tottenham were looking to sign the England international and talks with the Serie A club had reached an advanced stage. ‘But the ex-Chelsea player has told the club he wants to remain in Italy. ‘Spurs are looking to add a defender and are yet to sign an outfield player going into the final days of the transfer window.’

Now, Romano claims Spurs are trying to beat Aston Villa in the race to sign Disasi from Chelsea.

He said: “Axel Disasi has been approached by Tottenham as they’re insisting on a new centre back.

“Disasi already agreed personal terms with Aston Villa and he’s now expected to make a decision soon. Up to the player.”

Tottenham are 15th in the Premier League table and despite their recent transfer woes, Postecoglou insists they are still an attractive destination for transfer targets: “It depends what the players are looking for.

“You can look at it two ways, OK the league form is not great but there’s some pretty big possibilities to have success here in the last three or four months.

“It’s still a big club, it’s still a club that can challenge for honours and it’s whether the player sees the potential that we see right now, or certainly that I see. If it’s too much of a hard sell, it’s probably not the right one for us.”