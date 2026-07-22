Roberto De Zerbi took over at Tottenham towards the end of last season.

Tottenham are now close to hijacking an Arsenal deal to sign West Ham midfielder Isaac Allen this summer, according to reports.

Spurs have already got six deals over the line this summer as the Tottenham hierarchy looks to avoid being in a relegation battle again next season.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side survived on the final day of the season by beating Everton 1-0 and finished two points ahead of West Ham, who were relegated to the Championship.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka signed on free transfers, while Tottenham spent £237m on the signings of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Tottenham are also looking to the future with Daily Mail reporter Isaan Khan claiming that Spurs are now on the verge of completing a deal to hijack Arsenal’s signing of young West Ham midfielder Allen.

Khan wrote on X: ‘EXC: Tottenham are close to beating Arsenal to signing West Ham’s Isaac Allen. The England Under 15 midfield captain has been actively pursued by the Gunners for weeks – the club are keen on the player. But Spurs are confident. #afc.’

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Both Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are interested in Lucas Bergvall, who reportedly wants to leave Tottenham this summer, and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons Forest are favourites to make the deal happen.

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Wyness told Football Insider: “I actually see Forest coming out on top on this one. I think the manager at Forest will be the factor that will convince him to go there.

“Look, both clubs have got war chests in terms of the sales that they’ve done. Both clubs need to improve in those positions. But I’ve just got a feeling that Forest are going to be the ones that come out on top

“I don’t think there’ll be any difference between the two of them. It’ll be up to the player to decide. And from what I’m hearing, I think he’s going to choose Forest.”

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Former senior Tottenham scout Bryan King reckons Spurs have a chance to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest this summer if he pushes for a move.

King told Football Insider: “Well, you had all this fuss last year, didn’t you, with him? He was going, he was staying, he was going, then the new contract came up.

“There’s no point in having an unhappy footballer within your football club. But he’s got to start thinking: ‘How will I get back in the England reckoning. Have I got more chance playing for a London club than I have for being up here?’

“Spurs are a bigger club than Nottingham Forest at this moment in time. So, you know, they’re all things to be taken into consideration.”

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