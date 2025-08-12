Romano: Tottenham ‘back in talks’ to sign Arsenal target after Gunners ‘agree’ fee for Prem star

Tottenham are looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer after re-entering talks, according to reports.

There were claims last week that the Gunners had made a breakthrough in talks to sign Eze with Mikel Arteta’s side said to be ‘closing in on’ a deal for the Eagles attacking midfielder.

It is claimed that ‘financial terms have already been agreed between the clubs’ with the Gunners set to ‘pay a total fee of €63.5 million (£55m) to Palace for the England star, with €34.5m (£30m) set to come upfront’.

But now Tottenham could have a say in where Eze, who helped Crystal Palace win the Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, ends up this season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that Tottenham are ‘back in talks’ to sign Eze as they look to get deals for the Crystal Palace star and Savinho over the line.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Tottenham are also back in talks for Eberechi Eze in separate deal from Savinho. Spurs trying again for Eze while they work on Savinho, following Maddison injury and Son exit. Eze keen but deal depends on Palace as release clause expired.’

Despite reports that Arsenal will pay as little as £55m for Eze, there are other claims that it could cost any side up to £68m for the England international, while Manchester City want £60.5m for Savinho.

Another transfer journalist Ben Jacobs added on X: ‘Spurs in fresh talks for Eberechi Eze, as @pokeefe1 called. Spurs had decided not to move earlier in the window, but James Maddison’s injury means the Palace attacker is now a genuine target. #AFC still hold an interest. No bid to Palace as of Monday evening.’

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has warned Eze about a potential move to the Emirates Stadium as he might struggle for game time.

Silvestre told Hajper: “Eberechi Eze to Arsenal? I don’t think it’d be good for him, to be honest, because there is a lot of competition and because he has so much joy and freedom at Crystal Palace. Going to Arsenal would, I think, be difficult because of the competition for places. But I like him a lot.

“Since his early days, he has been terrific. It’s a shame he’s had quite a lot of muscle injuries and he’s missed some parts of the season. But whenever he’s fit and ready, he is a top player.”