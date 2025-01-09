Tottenham are reportedly discussing whether or not to enter into the conversation to sign Donyell Malen, who Aston Villa have made attempts for.

Spurs are lagging below where they would expect to be at the moment. They are currently 12th in the Premier League, having lost half of their games so far.

Though they have not had problems finding the net, having scored 42 goals – more than everyone but Liverpool – Ange Postecoglou is said to have asked for signings in attack as well as defence, per Caught Offside.

One of the potential additions is Borussia Dortmund’s Malen. The report states Tottenham are internally discussing whether or not to ‘enter strongly into the conversation’ to sign him.

If they are to do so, they could hijack Aston Villa. The Villans have reportedly lodged bids for the forward, though the report states ‘some distance’ remains between their bids and what Dortmund would accept.

According to a recent report, Villa lodged a bid of £18million, but Dortmund told them that it would take an offer between £25-30million to land him.

Tottenham will be aware of that, and now know exactly what it will take to land Malen, should they decide to go after him.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 How can Bournemouth keep hold of a man like Andoni Iraola?

👉 Postecoglou sack, ‘pragmatic’ Terzic in as Spurs reach sliding doors?

👉 Which players have forced the most Premier League manager sackings by scoring?

Malen could potentially be the second attacker signed by Spurs in January, too. It has been reported that they are closing in on an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Though terms have not been agreed with PSG, they are willing to let him leave on loan, and Tottenham are willing to include an obligation to buy him if he meets performance-based targets.

As such, Tottenham could find themselves with a lot of attacking options at the back end of the winter.

READ MORE: Liverpool were ‘sloppy’ and ‘panicked’; do they just need a rest?