According to reports, the ‘door is ajar’ for Tottenham Hotspur to hijack a Chelsea transfer after missing out on Arsenal-bound Eberechi Eze.

Earlier this week, Tottenham were dealt a major transfer blow as Arsenal hijacked their move for England international Eze.

Spurs moved to the front of the queue for the talented attacking midfielder and had a deal in place with Crystal Palace, though Arsenal swooped to complete a well-coordinated hijack after news emerged concerning Kai Havertz’s knee injury.

So, this leaves Spurs scouring the market for alternatives and a report from journalist Frasedr Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims the ‘door is ajar’ for the north London club to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku and they have ‘explored’ a move in the final few days of this summer’s transfer window.

Nkunku desperately needs a fresh start as his move to Chelsea is yet to get off the ground, as he’s been a bit-part player since missing most of his debut season due to injury.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: New midfield target for Man Utd, trio in Rodrygo race



Earlier this week, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirmed that he would like Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson to leave the club before this summer window closes.

“We’ll see. If they are going to be here, they will be with us. If not, it means they found a solution. I think it’s better if they find a solution because they are going to be more happy.”

Nkunku has also been heavily linked with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig in recent months, with a return to the Bundesliga more likely than a move to Spurs.

Como star Nico Paz is another player on Tottenham’s radar, with The Boot Room claiming they have made ‘fresh contact’ with the Serie A side after missing out on Eze.

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Real Madrid star’s agent ‘jets in’ as Liverpool ‘burst’ in with hijack attempt amid Spurs ‘accepted’ offer

👉 Big Weekend: Man City v Tottenham, Eze, Man Utd, Moyes, Goldbridge

👉 Ranking all 97(!) players left out of opening Premier League matchday squads by how p*ssed off they might be



Spanish outlet Fichajes, meanwhile, claim Spurs are ‘preparing an 80 million euro (£69m) offer’ for Paz in the coming days.

Regarding the ‘biggest obstacle, the report adds: