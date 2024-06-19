According to reports, Aston Villa remain in talks with Juventus over a swap deal involving Douglas Luiz as they attempt to ‘find a solution’.

Luiz grabbed nine goals and five assists in his 35 Premier League appearances in 2023/24 as he helped Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League.

Despite this, Luiz is being ushered towards a transfer as Aston Villa are one of six Premier League clubs who ‘must sell’ before June 30 to balance the books as they are at risk of breaching Profit and Sustainability rules.

In recent months, Luiz had been heavily linked with Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City amid reports suggesting he could cost around £60m.

However, Serie A giants Juventus have recently emerged as Luiz’s most likely next destination as Aston Villa are in talks over a swap deal.

A €20m player-plus-cash swap deal with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior was on the agenda, but the former Leeds United flop held up the transfer.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that McKennie was ‘blocking’ this swap deal as there is ‘no agreement’ between the player and Aston Villa.

Tottenham ‘hijack’…

It’s since been reported by Football Insider that Spurs have ‘hijacked the McKennie deal’ as they have ‘jumped the queue ahead of Aston Villa in the race to sign midfielder McKennie’.

‘Villa were thought to be close to reaching a deal for the Juventus star as part of a complex swap deal, but talks have now stalled, opening the door for other clubs to swoop in. ‘Sources say Spurs have hijacked the West Midlands giants’ move by agreeing a cut-price fee for McKennie, 25. ‘Talks have now taken place with Juventus over a £15million deal to sign the USA international this summer.’

A new update on the Luiz swap deal has been provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who mentions two possible alternative to McKennie for Aston Villa.

He tweeted: “Aston Villa and Juventus keep working on Douglas Luiz swap deal to find a solution.

“As revealed today, McKennie could be OUT of the swap deal with another player in.

“Enzo Barrenechea is an option discussed. Dean Hujisen is appreciated but expensive. Moise Kean NOT an option.”

