Tottenham told to hijack ‘sensational bid’ from Aston Villa to sign Grealish from Man City

jack Grealish has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Tottenham have been told to give Jack Grealish a new home in the number ten role amid rumours he could leave Man City for Aston Villa this summer.

The Man City winger moved to the Etihad Stadium in 2021 from Aston Villa in a £100m deal and there is little chance the England international will have any regrets about his decision.

Grealish has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup in his time at Man City and he could add another Premier League and FA Cup to his medal haul this season.

But the 28-year-old has struggled to get into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI this campaign with Grealish making just ten Premier League starts.

A report on Monday insisted that Aston Villa ‘are plotting a sensational bid to re-sign’ Grealish in the summer and ‘is the most likely of City’s superstar players to leave the club this summer, with Pep Guardiola not completely convinced by him following a mixed campaign.’

The report in Football Insider added:

‘If the opportunity arises, sources say Villa would jump at the chance to make a move for their former captain, who remains a huge fans favourite at Villa Park. ‘The move would see Grealish likely regain his status as the club’s talisman, a step up from his role as a rotational player under Guardiola.’

And now former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton reckons Grealish could be useful for Spurs if they bought him in the summer but isn’t sure if Daniel Levy would part with the necessary funds to make a deal happen.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I think the number ten role is somewhere Grealish could play at Tottenham.

“If Maddison isn’t available or isn’t on form, you need the backup and he could come in.

“But, from what I know, it comes down to money. Man City paid £100m, and I was at Villa when Daniel Levy wasn’t willing to spend £20m to bring him from the Championship.

“He’s 28 now, but they’ll still want a substantial fee. Grealish goes in and makes all teams better, when he’s on form and playing at the top level.

“I think he may well be happy where he is for the moment.”

Hutton’s comments come after a report in April insisted that Man City were ready to grant Grealish’s ‘shock’ transfer wish and listen to offers for the winger.

‘How is a team a team? Because of Ortega’s save.’

Guardiola hailed Man City back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega for making a crucial save from Son Heung-min as the Citizens beat Tottenham 2-0 on Tuesday night.

The save helped them to a crucial three points which sees them pull two points clear of title rivals Arsenal heading into the final day of the season on Sunday.

“How is a team a team? Because of Ortega’s save. Otherwise Arsenal are champions,” Guardiola said after the match

“That is the reality, the margins are so, so tight. Do you know how many times Son punished us in the last seven, eight years? Can I tell you how many goals he scored against us with Harry Kane?

“Oh my God, and I said ‘not again,’ but Stefan makes an incredible save. It was amazing but he has this talent. In the one against one, he is one of the best keepers I have ever seen in my life. Stand up, don’t go down and he is so, so, good.

“Playing FA Cup, Carabao Cup, even this season Ederson had four times setbacks for injuries and always he was so reliable. He is an incredible keeper so the club and our trainer made an incredible decision to bring him here.”