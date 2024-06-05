According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are still ‘expected’ to make a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher amid interest from Aston Villa.

Gallagher was initially expected to leave Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window as there was a massive squad overhaul. He was linked with Spurs and West Ham but ended up sticking around.

The England international’s contract is due to expire in 2025 and reports linking him with a move elsewhere have not gone away as Chelsea look to sanction pure profit sales to ease their Financial Fair Play problems.

The midfielder captained his boyhood club for much of the 2023/24 campaign and was one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most consistent performers.

Gallagher’s form for Chelsea has earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2024, but it is being widely reported that he could leave this summer.

Chelsea are reportedly ‘desperate’ for sales in the coming weeks to ensure they avoid a points deduction, with Gallagher and fellow academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah candidates to be sold.

Gallagher will have no problem finding a new club, at least. Earlier this week, it emerged that Unai Emery is a ‘huge admirer’ of the 24-year-old, who has become Aston Villa’s ‘top target’. It is said that ‘preliminary talks’ are already taking place with Chelsea, who are demanding around £50m.

However, Spurs are lingering in the background and Football Insider insists they ‘will submit a bid’ for the Chelsea star.

It is said that Spurs are ‘bidding their time’ before making their move for Gallagher, but they are ‘expected to make a proposal’.

‘Spurs are expected to make a proposal to the Blues in the next fortnight as they remain in close contact with the England international’s representatives about a move to north London. ‘Sources say Villa are also in talks over a potential deal that could include Jhon Duran, 20, in part exchange after Chelsea previously showed an interest in signing the forward in January. But Tottenham are still firmly in the race to sign Gallagher, 24, after Football Insider revealed last month the club working on a deal to secure his signature this summer. ‘The Blues are likely to sell the midfielder by 30 June after Football Insider previously revealed they may be forced to sell three senior players before submitting their accounts at the end of the month to help balance the books.’

