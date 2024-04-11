Tottenham identify ‘three top signings’ as Postecoglou looks to build £120m ‘dream’ team

Tottenham are hoping to make ‘three top signings’ in the summer transfer window as Ange Postecoglou looks to build his ideal side, according to reports.

Postecoglou has turned Spurs into an exciting team to watch this season with Tottenham also currently fourth in the Premier League table as Champions League football next season become a real possibility.

Postecoglou has transformed Tottenham’s fortunes

Tottenham finished a lowly eighth last term but the signings of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario and Brennan Johnson have aided their performances this term, while loan deals for Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski were also made permanent.

And Postecoglou and Spurs chairman Daniel Levy want to keep building with a report on Spanish website Fichajes claiming that Tottenham will look to make ‘three top signings’ as they attempt to ‘get closer to the fight for the Premier League title’.

They name the three players they have targeted as Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie , Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

On Hincapie, Fichajes report: ‘ The Ecuadorian is the center back profile that Postecoglou wants for the left sector due to his good ball delivery and ability to defend in the open field. Leverkusen would be willing to sell him for an offer close to 40 million euros. He would be an ideal match for [Cristian] Romero, Van de Ven and [Radu] Dragusin.’

Tottenham see Williams as the ‘ideal piece’ as a rotation option on the wing with his release clause at Athletic Bilbao understood to be €60m.

And Feyenoord forward Gimenez is a ‘profile that the North London team really likes to rotate with Heung-Min Son or even to bet on a double striker in specific games’ and his price will be around €40m.

The report adds that by buying those three players, Tottenham would help realise Postecoglou’s ‘dream’ of ‘putting together a top squad’ with the trio likely to cost around €140m (£120m) in total.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is another player on Spurs’ list with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are also monitoring the Portuguese star.

“Another Premier League winger to watch could be Pedro Neto,” Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column.

“I’m sure Arsenal like the player because already two years ago, they included Pedro Neto in their shortlist and Arsenal work like this – when they appreciate a player, they keep following him. Even if they were not able to make it happen two years ago, I’m sure they’re still keeping close eye to Pedro Neto.

Fabrizio Romano: Tottenham are worth keeping an eye on too

“Tottenham are worth keeping an eye on too, because someone at the club believes that they need a new winger in the summer, so Pedro Neto could be a fantastic solution. He knows the league very well so this could be an important factor but also they believe that he could be a good player for the idea of football wanted by Angel Postecoglou.

“So I think these two clubs will be interested in Pedro Neto, and I would also keep a close eye on Liverpool – let’s see who’s going to be their manager, let’s see who’s going to be their director and what kind of strategy they will have. But Pedro Neto has also been scouted by Liverpool in recent months and years.”