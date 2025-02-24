Tottenham Hotspur legend Glenn Hoddle has offered his thoughts on whether his former club should sack head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has fallen from the top spot in the race to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The Spurs head coach has been under immense pressure for most of this season as they have languished in the bottom half of the Premier League table. However, they are ninth in our form table after winning three games in a row.

Tottenham have dealt with a major injury crisis this season but their top performers are gradually returning and they have beat Brentford, Manchester United and Ipswich Town in their last three Premier League matches.

Postecoglou has refused to alter his style and has been forced to use players out of position and they are eleven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.

Hoddle claims he has “every sympathy” for Postecoglou but has “only” one “question” about the head coach’s ‘mistake’.

“I think he needs more time because as a manager I have every sympathy for him,” Hoddle told The Mirror.

“The amount of injuries, the long-term injuries to key players. You can have injuries, but if they’re to key experienced players and they’re long-term injuries and you get nine, ten or 11.

“If Liverpool had that many, they wouldn’t be top of the league. It affects performances, there’s no doubt about it.

“My only question mark from my football head – if you haven’t got your strongest team, then slightly adjust things so the team you’re putting out has got more of a chance of not conceding goals. Make it more difficult for your opponent, mainly on the defensive side.”

“To play the same way as if you’ve got Romero and Van de Ven doesn’t make sense to me. Those players who have had to play, like Archie Gray, are at full throttle. There have just been adjustments that have been needed at times and I think we would have had more points on the board.

“We look too open. We look too easy to play against. We can create but we also look so so vulnerable against any team. I’ve seen in in Europe. We lost to Ipswich.

“We look like you could always say ‘we can score goals against Tottenham’. Without Van de Ven and Romero, you’ve got to play differently.”

When asked for his verdict on Postecoglou getting sacked, he delivered his blunt verdict: “As for sacking him, no way. I think he’s got to be given another opportunity in the summer window. When Ange arrived, it was hallelujah. Fans wanted that style of football.”