Tottenham told ‘horrific’ player is their ‘weakness’ after Spurs are held by Manchester United

Cristian Romero puts his finger to his ear during a Premier League match.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero was “horrific” against Manchester United and identified as Spurs’ “weakness” by former England international Stuart Pearce.

Spurs went behind in the first half to a Bryan Mbeumo header as Man Utd looked to continue a run of four matches without losing in the Premier League.

Tottenham hit back six minutes from time as Mathys Tel got them back on level terms before Richarlison scored in the first minute of injury time to put them on course for three points.

However, there was still time for Red Devils defender Matthijs de Ligt to head home an equaliser as both sides shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Tottenham captain Romero limped off on 88 minutes with the scores level at 1-1 but by that time Pearce had already seen enough to call the Argentina international out for his poor performance against Man Utd.

Pearce said on talkSPORT: “If I was a chief scout sent to watch Romero, I would identify him as a weakness.

“You can certainly get in behind him. And if I was sent on behalf of recruitment, I would say, ‘Leave him where he is!'”

Pearce added: “It’s horrific what Romero is doing at the moment. He gives the ball away in midfield and doesn’t even make a recovery run. As a defender, that should be engrained in you.

“He’s pushing up to defend into midfield, getting completely bypassed and he’s just jogging back making no effort to help out.

“I know I keep going on about it, but it really is unbelievable from the captain of his team.”

Despite losing two points in the final moments of the match, Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank was happy with his side’s second-half display.

Frank said: “I think it was a good performance at home against Man United especially second half.

“I liked that when came out for the second half 1-0 down, the players stayed in the game and kept doing the right thing with the principles.

“We turned it around and got a deserved equaliser . We got what we hoped t could have been the winner.

“We can’t run away from it, it’s disappointing they equalised so late but it’s not the first time in world history that happened.

“To come back in the fashion we did, I’m very happy.

“It was a good step forward in terms of what we wanna do but we are not where we want to be in terms of free-flowing.”

Frank was booed for taking off Xavi Simons for Tel on 79 minutes but the Tottenham boss was eventually proved right as the latter scored the equalising goal to make it 1-1.

The Spurs head coach added: “Every single time I make a substitution, I do it for the best of the team with only one aim — to try to win the match.

“Today, it was successful. Mathys came in and scored the goal. For Xavi, it was another step forward in a positive performance

“He’s started a lot of games and we needed a little extra freshness.”

