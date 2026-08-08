Romano reveals ENIC involvement as Tottenham reach decision on selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham Hotspur owners ENIC have decided that they will not sell Cristian Romero to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are looking for a new central defender and are interested in signing Romero.

Tottenham and Arsenal are bitter north London rivals, but the Premier League champions have still been in touch with the agents of Romero.

Romano said about Romero on his YouTube channel this week: “Arsenal spoke to the agents of Cuti Romero.

“Arsenal asked for information on Cuti Romero.

“What’s the point?

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“The relationship, Arsenal Tottenham is obviously a complicated relationship.

“Way easier for Tottenham to give the green light to Atletico Madrid.

“My understanding is that the clear favourites to sign Cuti Romero now are Atletico Madrid.

“The player is negotiating with them.

“Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Tottenham.

“So, Atletico are on it.

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“Inter had an agreement with Tottenham for some time, but Inter, if they do not sell Benjamin Pavard, they can’t proceed, and also they still don’t have an agreement on the contract.

“So, this depends on the outgoings for Inter.

“Atletico Madrid are already in negotiations.

“Arsenal asked for information, but Tottenham don’t want to sell to Arsenal.

“So, the only way would be an historical green light from Tottenham to Arsenal.

“We’ll see what happens, but I expect Arsenal to pursue a centre-back.”

There have been reports that Romero wants to join Arsenal from Tottenham.

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also keen on a 2026 summer deal for the Argentina international centre-back.

Tottenham will not sell Cristian Romero to Arsenal

Romano has now brought an update on Tottenham’s stance on selling Romero to Arsenal.

The Italian journalist has said that everyone at Spurs, including owners ENIC, has decided not to sell Romero to Arsenal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on August 8: “Let me clarify one thing.

“My understanding, guys, is that Tottenham Hotspur, and when I say Tottenham Hotspur, it’s about the board, the management, the ownership, so the three most important parts of the club, have clearly decided not to sell Cuti Romero to Arsenal.

“So, despite all the links, all the rumours, all the stories, my understanding is that Tottenham will not entertain talks with Arsenal for Cuti Romero.

“Should this change, I will be here and let you know, but Tottenham don’t want to let the player go to Arsenal because of the rivalry they have with Arsenal, of course.

“And so, this is the position.

“So, I don’t think we should talk about Arsenal receiving bad news or something like that.

“It’s just that there could be conversations, there could be talks, but Tottenham don’t want to sell the player to Arsenal.

“This is the position as of today.

“Again, should that change, the market is crazy, I will be here and tell you.

“Atletico Madrid are in active talks with Tottenham.

“Atletico Madrid made an opening bid of €30million plus add-ons rejected.

“Atletico Madrid will return with a new bid closer to €40m, so Atletico Madrid will be back to the table, and Atletico believe they can sign Cuti Romero.

“Atletico are optimistic.”

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