Tottenham preparing £75m bid to sign French striker and believe he’ll agree to join

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a blockbuster bid for Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi, according to a report, which has also revealed the name of another centre-forward who has been offered to Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes have all already officially joined Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Sandro Tonali will also complete a £100million move to Tottenham from Newcastle United imminently.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Spurs could also try to sign Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City next.

Romano said about Tottenham and Savinho on his YouTube channel: “And let me tell you, don’t forget also the name of Savinho.

“I always told you Savinho remains a target for Tottenham and Savinho is a target for Tottenham.

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“Then this in terms of timing will depend on several things – the transfer fee, Manchester City movements.

“So, there are a few details before we can say, okay, Tottenham are close to completing the Savinho deal.

“But the deal is still on.

“Tottenham have not stopped thinking about Savinho.

“So, remember also him after Sandro Tonali, after Mateus Fernandes, after Senesi, after Robertson, after Dubravka, because Roberto De Zerbi and the team are very busy on the market.”

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Eli Junior Kroupi is also a player that Tottenham are keen on, as manager Roberto De Zerbi searches for a new centre-forward to add to his squad.

The 20-year-old French forward was a star for Bournemouth last season, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League matches.

Of the 35 appearances Kroupi made for the Cherries during the 2025/26 campaign, 19 of them came as a centre-forward.

Tottenham plan Eli Junior Kroupi bid

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham have been so impressed with Kroupi that they are ready to pay as much as £75million for him.

The reliable transfer news outlet has also reported that Tottenham believe that the forward would be open to moving to the north London club to become a part of De Zerbi’s revolution.

The report has stated that ‘Tottenham believe both the player and his representatives would be open to discussions should the opportunity to work under De Zerbi arise’.

It further added: ‘Sources indicate Spurs are preparing an opening offer to test Bournemouth’s resolve, with the belief that negotiations could become realistic if the overall package exceeds £75million (€87.5m / $100m).’

TEAMtalk has also reported that Dusan Vlahovic is another option for Tottenham in their desire to sign a centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

Vlahovic is a free agent at the moment, having left Juventus at the end of last season.

The Serbia international striker has been offered to Tottenham, who are now considering their next steps.

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