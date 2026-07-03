€100m French winger wants ‘to join Tottenham’ after ‘holding talks in last 24 hours’ – report

Eli Junior Kroupi is ready to join Tottenham Hotspur and play under manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to a report.

Tottenham have already officially confirmed the signings of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi, Martin Dubravka, Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes.

Spurs also have a deal in place with Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali, who will cost the north London club £100million in transfer fees.

Tottenham are now planning to sign a winger, with Eli Junior Kroupi on their radar, according to The Independent.

Kroupi was a star for Bournemouth last season, as the 20-year-old France Under-21 international scored 13 goals in 33 Premier League matches.

Tottenham want Eli Junior Kroupi

The report, published on July 1, stated: ‘Spurs want a left forward, in particular, with Kroupi heading the list, though fierce competition awaits.

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‘The Bournemouth star is wanted by Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and the south-coast club want a figure north of £80m to part ways with the 20-year-old.

‘But Spurs are nevertheless willing to spend big once again in a bid to avoid a repeat of the last two seasons, which have seen them flirt with relegation, despite winning the Europa League.’

It has now been claimed that Kroupi has already held talks with Tottenham and wants to work with manager De Zerbi.

An X account with 64,5000 followers, Krrish, has claimed that the youngster is ‘excited’ at the prospect of playing for Tottenham.

The account, which has been very active with transfer news this summer, has added that Bournemouth do not want to sell Kroupi and want €100million (£86m) for him.

Eli Junior Kroupi wants to join Tottenham – report

It posted on X at 9:04am on July 3: “Eli Junior Kroupi has confirmed his interest in a move to Tottenham Hotspur, he is open to joining Spurs in next weeks!

READ MORE: Tottenham agree personal terms with £50m winger and will now accelerate negotiations with his club – report

“Understand Spurs did hold talks with the camp of Eli Junior Kroupi in the last 24 hours, and have talked directly with Kroupi, who is excited to the idea of joining Spurs.

“Eli Junior Kroupi is excited with the idea of playing under Roberto De Zerbi, he is very attracted to the Spurs project and would love to join Tottenham if clubs agree a deal.

“AFC Bournemouth are currently NOT open to selling Eli Junior Kroupi for cheap as he is a key player for the club. Sources suggest a package worth €100m would be needed to convince them for a sale!

“No club to club talks as of now, only initial enquiries and talks with the player’s camp. One to watch in the next days if Spurs decide to push!

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