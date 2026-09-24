Tottenham have enquired about signing Croatian goal machine in January

Tottenham Hotspur are actively trying to add Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic to manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad in the January transfer window, according to a report.

With De Zerbi having no plans for Richarlison, Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush are the two senior recognised strikers in the Tottenham squad at the moment.

Spurs have made a disastrous start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

The north London club are at the foot of the table with just two points from five matches.

Tottenham have scored only two goals in those games.

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, Tottenham want to sign a new striker in the January transfer window and have identified Freiburg and Croatia international star Matanovic as a target.

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Jacobs wrote on GiveMeSport on September 22: “Tottenham are prepared to add another striker mid-season in the winter market if goals continue to dry up.

“Richarlison doesn’t appear to have a future at the football club, Roberto De Zerbi has been clear on his position there, and even though Marmoush has arrived, Igor Mantanovic and Tottenham could be one to watch, and as I exclusively revealed over the summer, Spurs and Manchester United both appreciate the player.

“He scored 15 goals for Freiburg last season, and he’s got six goals in seven games already this campaign as well.

“He’s big, he’s tall, he’s a target man, he’s a little bit of a different profile to the kind of striker that Tottenham have already got, and yet there’s no guarantee anything is going to be possible here mid-season.

“We’re going to have to understand whether Tottenham are going to be really aggressive for a particular target in the winter market, or if they’re going to back what they’ve got and then ultimately wait until the summer.

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“My information as of now is that it’s not ruled out they could add another source of goals mid-season, but of course players are harder to get in the winter market than in the summer, due to the fact that there’s less time and generally clubs with players they want to keep, are less willing to sell mid-season because it can be highly disruptive.

“But Igor Mantanovic and Tottenham could potentially be one to watch, and they’re assessing the situation now, they’ve got plenty of time before the winter market opens, but don’t rule out the possibility of Tottenham adding another source of goals mid-season.”

Tottenham trying to sign Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic

On September 24, Jacobs reiterated Tottenham’s interest in the 23-year-old striker, noting that Spurs have already enquired about a deal for the Croatian star.

Jacobs said on GiveMeSport’s YouTube channel about Matanovic: “Matanovic is not going to be easy to get out of Freiburg mid-season.

“He has scored, I believe, six goals in seven games this season and 15 in all competitions in the last campaign.

“And that’s why a lot of European and English clubs are starting to look.

“Manchester United and Tottenham are the two that I have heard who have made enquiries, but I would personally be surprised if Freiburg sanction a mid-season exit.”

Matanovic has scored six goals and given two assists in seven matches in all competitions for Freiburg so far this season.

During the 2025/26 campaign, the 23-year-old striker scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 50 appearances.

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