Tottenham ‘express interest’ in €58m Brazilian defender and plan ‘concrete offer in coming days’

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to raid Juventus to bring Gleison Bremer to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to a report, as the north London club strike an agreement with Jan Paul van Hecke.

Roberto De Zerbi rescued Tottenham from relegation to the Championship, and the Italian manager is now planning to make major signings in the summer transfer window.

Andy Robertson has already been announced as a Tottenham player for next season and beyond.

Marcos Senesi is also set to move to Tottenham as a free agent, with the Argentina international defender out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of the month.

Tottenham are determined to sign Jan Paul van Hecke, too, with the north London club having already made a second bid of £50million for the Brighton and Hove Albion defender.

Spurs have reached an agreement on personal terms with Van Hecke, as the north London club go into overdrive to sort their defensive issues.

READ: Tottenham accelerate towards £60m third signing as deal is unblocked; ‘hopeful’ over fourth transfer

Tottenham Hotspur want Gleison Bremer

It has now emerged that Tottenham are planning to make a bid for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

According to TuttoJuve, Tottenham ‘could make a concrete offer for Bremer in the coming days’.

The Brazil international defender has a release clause of €58million (£50m) in his contract at Juventus.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has reported that Juventus could consider selling Bremer to Tottenham for less than his release clause.

TuttoJuve has also reported that Tottenham have ‘ expressed interest’ in the 29-year-old centre-back.

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The report has added: ‘To facilitate the deal, Spurs could offer Guglielmo Vicario, a goalkeeper long-time target of the Juventus management and who would represent a reliable option for a future between the posts.

‘There are currently no definitive agreements, but discussions could intensify in the coming weeks.’

Meanwhile, Harry Redknapp has urged Tottenham manager De Zerbi to build his team around Archie Gray.

The former Tottenham manager told The London Evening Standard: “I think Archie Gray would be one of the people that you look to build your team around,” he said.

“He looks a fantastic young pro, good player, and over the last two years, he’s probably been their best player, I think.

“He is, I assume, a captain of the club in the not-too-distant future. Even next year, if I was there, I wouldn’t hesitate to make him captain, even though he’s only a young kid.

“He could be like Ray Wilkins, who became captain of Chelsea when he was very young. He’s good enough to do that.”

Redknapp has also backed Spurs to finish in the Premier League top six next season, after narrowly escaping the dreaded drop to the Championship this time around.

The pundit said: “I think the new manager has sorted it out. I think Tottenham next year, for sure they’ll be a top-six team.

“De Zerbi, I like him. He did a great job at Brighton. All the people I talk to who have played for him like him and respect him. I think he’ll do well, I think next year they’ll be up there.”

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