Tottenham in ‘talks’ to sign World Cup winger as ENIC ‘actively’ trying to strike deal

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Liverpool over bringing Cody Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to a report.

Spurs are looking to sign a new winger in the summer transfer window, with manager Roberto De Zerbi determined to strengthen the current squad.

Manchester City winger Savinho has been strongly linked with Tottenham, who wanted to sign the Brazil international last summer.

Tottenham are still interested in Savinho, with Man City willing to sell him this summer.

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo, too, is on the radar of the north London club.

Tottenham signed Andy Robertson as a free agent earlier this summer, following the Scottish left-back’s departure from Liverpool.

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Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in talks over Cody Gakpo

De Zerbi is now keen on reuniting Robertson with his former Liverpool teammate Gakpo at Tottenham, according to TEAMtalk.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Tottenham are in ‘talks’ with Liverpool over a 2026 summer deal for Gakpo.

Spurs, who finished 17th in the Premier League table last season for the second successive campaign, are said to ‘have held discussions with Liverpool’ over Gakpo.

The winger endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, scoring nine goals and giving six assists in 52 matches in all competitions for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old, though, has been on fire for the Netherlands at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, scoring two goals and registering one assist in two matches.

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According to TEAMtalk, ‘Spurs are now actively considering whether Gakpo could offer greater value and a more immediate impact than Manchester City’s Savinho, who has also been discussed as a potential target’.

Gakpo himself is reportedly considering leaving Liverpool, who have already signed winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna and also have Rio Ngumoha for the left flank.

TEAMtalk has reported: ‘As a result, the former PSV Eindhoven star has been left questioning whether he will continue to enjoy the prominent role he wants at Anfield.

‘Sources have indicated that while Gakpo is not actively forcing an exit, he has no desire to spend the prime years of his career as a squad player.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported Tottenham owners ENIC’s interest in Gakpo, but he has claimed that, at the moment, Liverpool are not planning to sell the Dutch winger.

Romano said on Born ‘N Red’s YouTube channel: “There is interest from Tottenham in Cody Gakpo.

“There are clubs trying to understand if there is a way to strike a deal for Gakpo.

“As of today, Liverpool have not given green light to an exit.

“They are still happy with him.

“They will have to make a decision, not during the World Cup, it’s going to take time.”

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