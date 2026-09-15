Nottingham Forest react after learning Tottenham plan January raid for Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have no plans to sell Morgan Gibbs-White in the middle of the season, despite Tottenham Hotspur’s desire to add the attacking midfielder to manager Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, according to a report.

Tottenham wanted to sign Gibbs-White from Forest in the summer of 2025.

The north London club submitted a bid that met the value of the attacking midfielder’s release clause in his contract at the time.

However, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis threatened legal action at the time, with Gibbs-White eventually staying at the City Ground.

The England international attacking midfielder signed a new deal with Forest in July 2025 and is now under contract at the Tricky Trees until the summer of 2028.

Tottenham, though, are now reported to be ready to make a second attempt to sign the former Wolves star.

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Tottenham want to sign Morgan Gibbs-White

According to TEAMtalk, Tottenham are ready to make a bid for Gibbs-White in 2027.

The north London club have been impressed with how the 26-year-old responded to his collapsed move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium by starring for Forest last season.

Gibbs-White scored 18 goals and gave seven assists in 53 appearances for Forest last season.

So far this campaign, the attacking midfielder has found the back of the net once and has registered two assists in four matches in all competitions for Forest.

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Nottingham Forest want to keep Morgan Gibbs-White

However, according to TEAMtalk, Forest have no plans to sell Gibbs-White in the January transfer window and are planning to hand him a new contract to reward his impressive performances.

The reliable news outlet has stated: ‘The departure of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City has only strengthened their determination to retain the core of their squad, making a January move for Gibbs-White extremely difficult.

‘That, though, is unlikely to deter Tottenham in the longer term.

‘By the January window, Gibbs-White will have just 18 months remaining on his current contract, potentially making his situation increasingly significant as Forest consider their next move.

‘We understand there is already a belief that Forest will look to offer the midfielder another extension.

‘His existing agreement, signed following the Tottenham controversy, was already the most lucrative contract the club had handed to a player.

‘Any new deal would further strengthen Forest’s position, but Spurs remain attentive and believe Gibbs-White is a player worth continuing to pursue.’

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