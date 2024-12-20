Tottenham Hotspur have been urged to sign the Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool as a pundit has rejected two alternatives.

On Thursday night, Spurs overcame Man Utd, winning 4-3 to book their place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Dejan Kulusevski found the net between Dominic Solanke’s brace as Ange Postecoglou’s side led their Big Six rivals 3-0, but they were at risk of an embarrassing collapse as they made the end of the match unnecessarily difficult.

Stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been heavily criticised as he was at fault for Man Utd’s first two goals.

The 36-year-old started as No.1 Guglielmo Vicario has been ruled out for months after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

In January, Tottenham could look to sign a replacement for Forster and former Spurs star Paul Robinson has encouraged them to sign Kelleher.

The 26-year-old performed brilliantly when he recently filled in for Alisson, but he’s returned to the bench and could leave in the summer following the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

In an interview with Football Insider, Robinson backed Spurs to make a ‘stunning move’ to sign ‘axed’ Kelleher, who should be targeted over two alternatives.

“There’s nobody out there at the moment, which is why I disagree, I don’t think there’s a huge rush,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“Fraser Forster’s done okay, he’s a good goalkeeper. You look at him, you look at the experience that he’s got, I don’t think for what you’re going to get on loan or as an emergency signing now for what you’re going to buy now, you need to buy better than what you’ve got.

“I’m not so sure you do when you look at the options out there, January is always typically, it’s a difficult month to do business.

“They’re linked with John Victor, aren’t they? Remember where he plays his football now, he’s on loan at Botafogo, he’s on loan at Valladolid last year, I think.

“He’s got a little bit of experience but you’re paying five or six million for a goalkeeper that’s untried and untested at that level.

“[They’re] linked with Anthony Patterson at Sunderland, 24 years old. He’s a good goalkeeper, not so sure he goes in ahead of Fraser Forster, not sure you trust the goalkeeper that you bring in at that age.

“Don’t bring somebody in who’s not better than what you’ve already got, [I] just don’t think there’s anybody out there in January that would fit the bill.

“Kelleher’s time at Liverpool with Marmadashvili coming in, that would be a brilliant option if we were talking in the summer.”