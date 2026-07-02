Tottenham agree personal terms with £50m winger and will now accelerate negotiations with his club – report

Tottenham Hotspur have convinced Savinho to join Roberto De Zerbi’s squad and will now ‘accelerate’ talks with Manchester City, according to a report, with the north London club also said to be eyeing another raid on West Ham United after signing Mateus Fernandes.

Sandro Tonali will undergo a medical at Tottenham on Thursday and will become the sixth major signing for the north London club this summer.

Spurs have signed Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

Tottenham have also secured the services of Jan Paul van Hecke and Mateus Fernandes from Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, respectively.

Tottenham are now on the hunt for a new winger, with AC Milan winger Rafael Leao on the radar of De Zerbi.

The Independent has reported Tottenham’s interest in Savinho, too, with Man City willing to sell the Brazil international winger.

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Tottenham wanted to sign Savinho last summer, but Man City blocked his move, with the 22-year-old eventually signing a new deal.

However, the situation has changed now, with Man City willing to offload Savinho for good.

Tottenham plan Savinho talks with Man City

According to an X account, Krrish, Tottenham are planning to hold talks with Man City over a £50m deal for Savinho.

The account, which has over 64,000 followers on X, has claimed that the winger has already reached an agreement on personal terms with Tottenham.

It posted on X at 9:18am on July 2: “Tottenham Hotspur are now ready to push for Savinho from Man City after completing the deal to sign Sandro Tonali!

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“Spurs are set to accelerate negotiations with Manchester City, with a package worth around £45m-£50m currently being discussed between the clubs.

“Personal terms are already agreed between Tottenham Hotspur and Savinho, as revealed exclusively.

“A FIVE-YEAR contract until June 2031 has been agreed, with salary worth around £6m per season including bonuses.

“Tottenham Hotspur are expected to make fresh advancements with Manchester City in the next few days as they look to reach a full agreement for Savinho.

“Club sources remain optimistic the deal can progress quickly, with Spurs now fully focused on Savinho following the completion of the Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes deals.

“Important days ahead as Tottenham Hotspur prepare their next move to secure Savinho’s signing.”

Tottenham target Crysencio Summerville

Savinho, though, is not the only winger that Tottenham are planning to sign, with West Ham star Crysencio Summerville also emerging as a target for the north London club.

Tottenham have already signed Fernandes from West Ham, and now it seems that they will try to sign Netherlands international Summerville, too.

According to TheBoyHotspur, Tottenham will hold ‘serious discussions for Summerville’ once ‘West Ham have been given time to adjust to life’ without Fernandes.

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