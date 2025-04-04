This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to put on a show when they host strugglers Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

We didn’t bother verifying if the Saints have the worst home record in Premier League history, mainly because it’s Friday afternoon, and we want to go home soon.

However, this sorry bunch have claimed five points at St Mary’s, which is far fewer than record-breaking Derby, who at least picked up eight of their 11 points on home soil.

Spurs are one of many sides to have thumped them on their patch and there’s little reason to believe this game will be any different.

Ivan Juric’s side has benefited from playing away so they should be able to make a much better fist of contributing to the scoreline, but it could still be lopsided.

Ange Postecoglou was as spikey as ever on Thursday night. As well as ‘falling out of love with the game’, the Spurs boss looks ready to throttle the next idiot with a microphone who asks him a stupid question.

Tottenham vs Southampton prediction:

Tottenham stuffed five past the Saints in the reverse fixture, and while it’s outlandish to suggest they will do it again, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Man United have all stuck three or more past them in their previous five away matches.

One thing it does feel like they’ve done better on the road is to stick the ball in the net. That’s just recency bias, as they’ve scored 11 at home and 11 away, but they’ve scored six in five, while scoring four in eight at home.

It’s still nowhere near enough to win games, given the rate they’re conceding.

Talking of shambolic defences, Ange’s side has allowed 22 goals in 10 home matches. The fact that they always give you chances makes us think they’ll get on the scoresheet.

Tottenham team news

Tottenham are as healthy as they’ve been all season, which means that bomb scare Vicario will continue between the posts, protected by Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Djed Spence has been preferred to Pedro Porro in recent times, so expect him to line up on the right to allow Destiny Udogie to continue at left-back.

James Maddison enjoyed himself with a pair of goals when the sides last met. He’ll retain his place in midfield alongside Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall.

As predicted, Wilson Odobert got the nod in the attack against Chelsea. He struggled to shine so Brennan Johnson could take back his place.

Dominic Solanke will be supplied by Son Heung-Min as he cuts in from the left-hand side.

Tottenham expected line-up

Vicario – Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Maddison, Bentancur, Bergvall – Johnson, Solanke, Son Heung-Min

Southampton team news

Injuries and poor performances have prevented Juric from fielding a settled defence this season, but Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, and Taylor Harwood-Bellis did enough during the 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace to earn another start.

Will Smallbone and Flynn Downes have been ruled out due to injury and suspension, respectively, meaning Lesley Ugochukwu and Joel Aribo will be unleashed in midfield.

Mateus Fernandes has battled Tyler Dibling for a starting berth this campaign and often won.

The Argentinian will join Kamaldeen Sulemana in supporting the attack, though it remains to be seen who will spearhead it.

Juric talked up the performances of Cameron Archer in training this week, so it seems he may be the man to replace Paul Onuachu if the big man is still nursing a knock.

Southampton expected line-up

Ramsdale – Bednarek, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis – Walker-Peters, Downes, Ugochukwu, Manning – Fernandes, Archer, Sulemana

Tottenham vs Southampton: How to watch and listen

Unfortunately, Tottenham vs Southampton isn't being broadcast in the UK, but it is available around Europe through ViaPlay. Supporters will be able to find radio coverage on THFC Radio or Radio Solent.





Tottenham vs Southampton stats:

– This fixture has averaged 4.75 goals since Spurs beat Southampton 3-2 in the FA Cup in 2020.

– Both teams have scored the last nine times Tottenham hosted Southampton.

– At least one team scored three or more goals in each of the last four meetings.

– Tottenham have scored at least one goal in 15 consecutive meetings with Southampton.

– Tottenham are conceding an average of 2.2 goals per Premier League home match.

– Southampton’s only win in 18 Premier League away matches was a 2-1 victory against fellow promoted side Ipswich Town.

Tottenham vs Southampton referee stats:

Contrary to Ange’s beliefs, AI will not be refereeing this game. Instead, Michael Salisbury will be the man with the whistle.

Salisbury is a soft touch when compared to other Premier League referees, as he’s producing just three yellow cards per fixture on average.

That sounded a bit mean; he might just be good at his job.

Despite setting the bar high for yellow cards, Salisbury has given five players their marching orders in 20 matches.

He’s yet to take charge of either side in this season’s Premier League, though he was at the whistle when Southampton lost out to Ipswich in the 96th minute last season.