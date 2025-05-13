Tottenham are among many clubs eyeing a move for a talented attacker

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their interest in a highly-rated playmaker as they look to add creativity and depth in the final third ahead of a pivotal summer.

It remains to be seen if Ange Postecoglou is still in charge come the summer transfer window, but it’s clear Spurs need to sign some serious reinforcements to improve on this season.

According to Sebastien Vidal of Mercato on X, Spurs are considering a move for one of football’s most highly rated young No.10s.

Newcastle, Brighton, Everton, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest are all reportedly monitoring the situation closely, while recent Bundesliga winners Bayer Leverkusen have also registered serious interest.

Man City academy graduate James McAtee looks increasingly likely to leave the Etihad this summer in search of regular football, and he was even linked with a surprise move to Man Utd recently.

McAtee, 22, has made 27 appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, scoring seven goals, including three in their FA Cup run, despite being handed just nine starts across all competitions.

With only 349 Premier League minutes to his name and just over 12 months remaining on his current deal, his future is under serious scrutiny.

City rejected a loan bid with a £25m option from Leverkusen in January, but are now understood to be open to letting McAtee leave permanently, should the right offer arrive.

That has alerted several Premier League clubs, including Spurs, who see the England U21 international as a long-term asset with a sought-after technical profile.

McAtee spent most of the past season on loan at Sheffield United, playing a key role in their promotion push with five goals and four assists in the Championship, and continuing with the Blades as they were relegated from the top flight last season.

Yet despite his productivity, Guardiola has been reluctant to give him consistent minutes, something he addressed last week when asked about McAtee’s future.

“We haven’t seen it [from James] this season because I didn’t allow him to play minutes,” the City boss admitted.

“Macca has this quality… he could’ve scored four goals [against Palace]. He has the ability to create chances, he is there.”

“For the age, I would like him to stay… He’s a lovely person, a lovely guy. He trains really good, plays in different positions. I like him.”

While Guardiola stopped short of endorsing a permanent move, his comments hint at a possible loan exit, with the door left ajar for a return down the line.

But with McAtee determined to play regularly, and City weighing up their options, a summer move of some kind looks increasingly likely.