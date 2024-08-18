Tottenham Hotspur to reunite midfielder with familiar faces as £20m+ transfer agreed

Leicester City have reportedly agreed terms with Tottenham Hotspur on a deal to take Oliver Skipp off their hands, with the midfielder now set for a medical ahead of a potential move to the King Power Stadium.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein writes that fee worth over £20m has between agreed between the two clubs and that Skipp travelled to the East Midlands for a medical on Sunday.

As chance would have it, Leicester City will host Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening as the opening weekend of Premier League action comes to a close. Skipp would be ineligible to appear in the fixture, however: his registration would need to have been registered with the Premier League by midday on Friday.

Earlier reports had suggested that Tottenham wanted to add to their midfield ranks before they would countenance a move away for Skipp, but if that was indeed the case, they now appear content that new arrivals Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall from Djurgarden are sufficient reinforcements for now.

Should the move go through, Skipp would link back up with fellow Spurs academy graduate Harry Winks, who made the move to Leicester last summer and played a key role in helping them achieve automatic promotion back to the Premier League as Championship winners.

Skipp will also be a familiar face to new manager Steve Cooper, who managed him at youth level for England. Cooper joined Leicester earlier this summer after Enzo Maresca was poached by Chelsea.

Leicester could face an uphill battle to avoid relegation back to the Championship again as they face charges of allegedly breaching the game’s profit and sustainability rules, which can be punished with a points deduction.

Leicester have also been hit by the loss of striker Patson Daka to an ankle injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Lens last month, with Cooper confirming that he is expected to be out for ‘months’.

Tottenham meanwhile have ambitions of building on last year’s fifth place finish, which saw them finish two points adrift of a Champions League place.

Spurs dropped just four points in the first ten games of last season but were very streaky for the rest of Ange Postecoglou’s first campaign in charge.

Postecogolou reflected ahead of the new season: “Obviously, we changed the football and we had some really good moments and some moments where we had to work really hard to get some results and probably the back end of last season was disappointing for us.

“There’s a lot in there but for us if we can get improvement in that then more consistency gives us an opportunity and a platform to try to achieve something which is what you go into every season trying to do.”

