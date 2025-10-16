According to reports, one Tottenham Hotspur transfer is ‘edging closer’ and it could ‘force’ the Premier League side into the market for a replacement.

Spurs have had a strong start to the 2025/26 campaign under new head coach Thomas Frank, as they sit third in the Premier League after seven games.

Former Brentford boss Frank has made several small changes to bring the best out of Tottenham, with unexpected bright spark Richarlison enjoying a resurgence for the north London outfit.

In the summer, Richarlison was heavily linked with a potential exit, but he has capitalised on Dominic Solanke’s injury woes to shine at the start of this campaign. He has three goals and an assist in the Premier League this season.

Despite this, Richarlison remains linked with an exit and a recent report claimed Spurs will ‘accept an offer’ for him in January after he ‘opened the door’ to a move to the MLS.

Now, a report from Football Insider has provided more information on Richarlison’s situation, with the striker ‘edging closer’ to an exit.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who remains ‘very well connected within the game’, has explained why his exit would ‘force’ Spurs into the market for a new attacker.

“Richarlison could be tempted to leave Tottenham,” Brown told Football Insider.

“But that would force them to go out and sign a new striker, because they don’t have the depth in that position to be letting people go without replacing them.

“Given the way the market it at the moment, there aren’t too many strikers out there. Whoever they go for, especially mid-way through the season, is not going to be cheap.

“It will depend on how much money they get from Richarlison, because that might make a difference.

“Otherwise I think it will be difficult for them to let him go, because they can’t do without him.

“Solanke’s injury issues mean they need somebody who can fill in while he’s out, they’re not going to put themselves in a position where they’re caught short.”

As well as a new forward, Spurs could also move for a centre-back next year as they are among the clubs linked with Brentford star Nathan Collins.

Caught Offside, meanwhile, claims Spurs ‘are considering a January move for Lazio centre-back Mario Gila’ and an offer of 50 million euros (£43m) can ‘seal’ a deal.

