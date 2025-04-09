Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction:

This is a massive occasion for a Spurs side that has nothing else left to play for this season, other than some pride at the tail end of a torrid campaign.

Lifting the Europa League trophy would render everything that went before it water under the bridge – at least in the short term – and would allow Ange to live up to his promise of winning something in his second season.

We think they’ll set themselves up perfectly with a high-scoring win against the Germans on Thursday.

They’ve scored two or more in 10 of 11 Europa League home ties, a trend which started in 2020 and has continued this campaign.

They even struck twice against Roma earlier in the competition, a team who are far better than Eintracht and were fortunate to escape without a hammering, let alone a 2-2 draw.

Perhaps the standout stat is the fact that Eintracht have conceded two or more goals in their last 30 losses away from home.

We’ve got no hesitation in saying Spurs should win this match and find the net at least twice.

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Destiny Udogie and Micky van de Ven started Sunday’s win against Southampton on the bench, presumably so they’d be well-rested for Thursday’s game.

Udogie will replace either Djed Spence or Pedro Porro as Van de Ven comes in for Ben Davies.

Ange’s side may be otherwise unchanged with Vicario in goal and Cristian Romero in defence.

Lucas Bergvall, James Maddison and Rodrigo Bentancur were all withdrawn before full time and the latter has served a European suspension.

Brennan Jonhson’s brace ensures the Welshman will remain in the team with Son Heung-min likely to flank Dominic Solanke on the other side, even though Wilson Odobert has seen plenty of minutes recently.

Tottenham Hotspur expected line-up

Vicario – Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie – Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison – Johnson, Solanke, Son

Eintracht Frankfurt team news

Eintracht have plenty of experience in their ranks, though 21-year-old goalkeeper Kaua Santos was unexpectedly called into action recently.

The Brazilian has turned in a couple of man-of-the-match performances in the absence of 18-year veteran Kevin Trapp.

There’s Premier League experience in the backline with former Leeds United pair Rasmus Kristensen, who is on loan, and Robin Koch expected to start.

The German side have shuffled the pack a lot in recent weeks, even switching formations during an ongoing injury crisis.

However, we expect to see a 4-2-3-1 with Mario Gotze, Hugo Larsson, Jean-Matteo Bahoya and Hugo Ekitike in attack.

Eintracht Frankfurt expected line-up

Kaua Santos – Kristensen, Theate, Koch, Brown – Shkiri, Tuta – Gotze, Larsson, Bahoya – Ekitike

Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch and listen

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final between Tottenham Hotspur and Eintracht Frankfurt will be shown live on TNT Sports Ultimate and TNT Sports 3. Live commentary will be on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport Extra.





Tottenham Hotspur vs Eintracht Frankfurt stats:

– Spurs beat Frankfurt 3-2 on aggregate when the sides met in the Champions League during the 2022/23 season.

– Tottenham have a checkered past facing German teams, winning 11, drawing two, and losing 11. They’ve lost their previous four meetings, conceding 14 goals.

– This is Tottenham’s best performance in a European competition since reaching the Champions League final during the 2018/19 season.

– Tottenham are on a run of 10 wins and one draw in Europa League fixtures at home.

– Frankfurt have played seven two-legged ties against English opposition. Nottingham Forest remain the only side to beat them twice, back in the 1967/68 season.

– Frankfurt are unbeaten in 21 of 23 Europa League matches.

– Incredibly, the Germans have conceded two or more goals in their previous 30 losses away from home.