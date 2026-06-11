Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Tottenham will sell Pedro Porro after Man City ‘contact’

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro, who has been linked with Manchester City

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi wants to keep Pedro Porro, amid claims that Manchester City want to bring the right-back to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City are planning to sign a new right-back in the summer transfer window, as Enzo Maresca gets set to replace Pep Guardiola as the manager at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League giants have made contact with the agents of Porro, who was on their books from 2019 until 2022.

There is interest in the Tottenham and Spain international right-back from Atletico Madrid.

Journalist Gianluigi Longari wrote on X at 9:33pm on June 10: “Pedro Porro could leave Tottenham.

“Among the clubs that have already made contact with his agents are Manchester City and Atletico Madrid.

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“Tottenham values Porro at nearly 60M.”

Tottenham Hotspur will not sell Pedro Porro

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has responded to the claim and has revealed that Tottenham do not want to sell Porro.

The Italian journalist has also stated that Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is personally keen on keeping the Spain international right-back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Romano posted on X at 9:01am on June 11: “Understand Tottenham manager De Zerbi see Pedro Porro as crucial player and the club also don’t want him to leave.

“Despite reports, #THFC want Porro to stay.”

This is not the first time that Romano has reported that De Zerbi wants Porro to stay at Tottenham.

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Earlier this month, the transfer journalist revealed Real Madrid’s desire to sign Porro.

The Spanish and European giants were on the hunt for a right-back at the time.

Madrid eventually decided to strike a deal for Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan.

At the time, Romano said that Tottenham want to keep Porro.

Romano wrote on X at 10:14pm on June 1: “Real Madrid plan to sign a right back this summer with Denzel Dumfries and Pedro Porro among options being considered.

“Ivan Fresneda has also been scouted recently.”

Romano added about Porro on his YouTube channel: “On this, let me mention to you that Real Madrid have started entering into the right-backs market.

“And here we have the link with Tottenham.

“Pedro Porro is one of the players appreciated by Real Madrid, but my understanding is that Tottenham, despite the rumours we had also Manchester City, Tottenham don’t want to sell the player.

“Tottenham want Pedro Porro to stay.

“Roberto De Zerbi sees Pedro Porro as one of the crucial pieces of his squad to restart the Tottenham project in the best way possible.

“So, at the moment, Tottenham are closing doors for Pedro Porro.”

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