How long Thomas Frank has to avoid Tottenham sack as Fabrizio Romano gives update

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is not in immediate danger of losing his job but has been given a timeline to improve Spurs’ form, according to reports.

Spurs have been going through a poor run of form with Frank’s side winning just one in eight matches in all competitions following their draw against Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

Cristian Romero scored twice as Tottenham came from behind on two occasions to rescue a draw – but that’s only the second point Spurs have taken out of a possible 15 over their last five Premier League fixtures.

The result against Newcastle has left them in 11th position in the Premier League table but they could fall another place if Brentford get anything from Arsenal on Wednesday.

When asked whether he thought the club’s owners would be patient with him amid Spurs’ current poor form, Frank said: “Yeah, I’m very confident.

“I think the ownership – of course I’m just starting to know them, but it seems like they’re good guys, intelligent people – know how to run businesses and learning about football, learning more now they’ve become owners.

“I think when we’re dealing with intelligent people, they can see every successful dynasty, every successful club has taken time.

“Yeah you have one where you maybe win one year or the second year, but you can’t sustain it if you don’t build something sustainable. Impossible.”

Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insists that Frank is under ‘no immediate pressure’ over losing his job with sources indicating to him ‘that the Spurs board remain entirely behind Frank heading into the festive period’.

Despite many Tottenham fans hoping to see the back of Frank already, the former Brentford head coach ‘retains the backing of the Tottenham board, and he is set to be given until at least the New Year in order to turn their recent form around.’.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Frank’s position is “being monitored closely but nothing else at the moment”.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “Of course they [the board] can’t be happy with recent results, with higher expectations in the next games to change the situation. His job is being monitored closely but nothing else at the moment.”

Destiny Udogie insists all the Tottenham players are sticking together behind Frank after they held Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Udogie said: “As a group we are always together.

“Every day we go to the training ground and we train together with the staff. We just have to stick together and keep going.”