According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have been given a ‘huge boost’ as they look to sign England international Ivan Toney from Brentford this summer.

Toney missed the start of this season as he served a nine-month betting ban but he returned to action in January and he’s helped to ease Brentford’s relegation fears.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2022/23 as he scored 20 goals in his 33 Premier League appearances and he has been heavily linked with several Big Six clubs in recent months.

Financial fair play issues impacted most Premier League clubs in January. This made a move during the winter window unlikely, but he is expected to leave Brentford this summer.

Toney to replace Harry Kane?

Spurs did not sign a natural replacement for Kane last summer but one of their priorities ahead of next season will be to sign a new striker and Toney is a possible option.

They were expected to face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for Toney as the two Premier League clubs are also in the market for a new forward.

But according to Football Insider, interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in Toney has ‘surprisingly eased’ to Tottenham are ‘having a free’ run at the Brentford standout.

Spurs have therefore been ‘handed a huge boost’ as they have learned that a £50m bid for Toney ‘will be accepted’.

‘A deal would only be done on Spurs’ terms, a £50million fee should be enough to get it over the line. ‘Toney is seen as an option to ease the club’s striker issues, with 20 goals scored in his last full Premier League season catching the eye. ‘Toney’s ability to hold up play, bring his teammates into the game and score goals in abundance make him an ideal option and a top target for the club.’

Another report from Football Insider provides an update on Spurs target Eberechi Eze, who is also being pursued by Manchester City.

The report explains: ‘Manchester City have previously expressed an interest in signing the 25-year-old, while Tottenham are monitoring his situation in south London.

‘Selhurst Park chiefs will be hoping the Englishman’s long-term future be with the Croydon-based club, but they are expected to face a battle to keep hold of him.

‘Reports have suggested Eze’s contract doesn’t contain a “straightforward release clause” and any deal will be “complex”, with percentages due to himself, his former club and Palace.

‘The Eagles are only believed to be interested in entertaining offers upwards of £60million to let him leave the club this summer.’

