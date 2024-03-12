Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

According to reports, Chelsea are ‘going against’ Mauricio Pochettino’ with their plans for Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher.

The England international was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea during last summer’s transfer window and he was initially expected to leave as part of their major overhaul.

Gallagher has been key for Chelsea this season…

Premier League duo Tottenham and West Ham United were linked with the centre-midfielder in the summer but he has been an integral player for head coach Mauricio Pochettino this season.

Gallagher has captained Chelsea for much of this campaign and has been one of their better performers in what’s been a pretty disappointing campaign for the Premier League outfit.

But his future is still in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea were impacted by their Financial Fair Play issues in January but the pure profit sale of Gallagher in the summer would help them to balance the books.

Pochettino has been heavily criticised at times this season but he has been able to rely on Gallagher and it has been widely reported that he would prefer to keep the midfielder.

Despite this, a recent report from HITC claimed Chelsea have decided ‘to sell’ Gallagher during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tottenham ‘huge boost’…

Football Insider claim Tottenham have been ‘handed a huge boost’ as Chelsea are ‘set to go against the wishes of Pochettino’. The report explains.

‘It is understood that Pochettino values Gallagher highly and wants to keep the 24-year-old at Stamford Bridge. ‘However, Gallagher could be forced to leave this summer to help solve Chelsea’s ongoing financial issues. ‘As revealed by Football Insider, talks between Chelsea and Gallagher have completely stalled and they may look to sell him before June 30. ‘It is a huge boost for Tottenham, who held talks over a January deal for Gallagher and retain a concrete interest in bringing him to North London in the summer.’

At the start of this month, The Daily Mail pointed out that Chelsea are ‘expected to listen to offers’ for Gallagher but would prefer to sell to West Ham over Tottenham. They claimed.