Tottenham hit with huge transfer blow as deal for top forward target now ‘highly unlikely’

Tottenham have been hit with a transfer blow as a journalist has revealed it is now “highly unlikely” they sign top target Eli Junior Kroupi this summer.

Spurs narrowly avoided relegation to the Championship last season as a final-day win over Everton secured their top-flight status for another campaign.

And the Tottenham hierarchy are determined that they don’t find themselves in a similar position next term by investing in six new players already this summer.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka have all signed on free transfers, while Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes have joined in deals totalling £237m.

Tottenham are now looking to improve their attack with Manchester City’s Savinho and Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo are believed to be their main winger targets, while Bournemouth’s Kroupi is at the top of their list up front.

Tottenham insider John Wenham recently insisted that it’s now or never for Spurs if they want to sign Kroupi as his value will take off soon.

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Wenham told Tottenham News: “Tottenham are rightfully in the market for a goalscorer, Kroupi would be an outstanding bit of recruitment if we managed to get him.

“I feel like this summer may be Tottenham’s only chance to get him, I expect if his form continues next season, with Bournemouth playing in the Europa League as well after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season, his exposure and his sort of knowledge around world football will dramatically increase.

“It feels like if Tottenham are going to get him, possibly now is the only chance. It may be seen to others as Tottenham overpaying if they pay £85-90million for him, but I think Tottenham have got to act on these two 17th back-to-back finishes.”

Tottenham have had rivals for Kroupi’s signature this summer with Paris Saint-Germain showing interest – but TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey insists that the Bournemouth forward is ‘not prepared’ to join the French side if it means being a squad player.

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Bailey revealed: ‘Sources can reveal PSG have now been informed the French youngster is not prepared to join the Ligue 1 giants if it means accepting a squad role behind the likes of Ousmane Dembele and the club’s established attacking stars.’

Bournemouth would likely turn down £85m bid from Tottenham

And now Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke claims that Tottenham are “willing” to go to £85m for Kroupi but that a transfer is looking “highly unlikely” this summer.

Speaking on Football Insider‘s podcast: “Tottenham are willing to go to £85m for Junior Kroupi, which is a huge fee, but even then, Bournemouth would likely turn that down.

“A deal is highly unlikely because they want to try and keep hold of their best players under the new manager, Marco Rose. Over the years, they’ve seen their best players prised away, so they don’t want that to happen again with European football to look forward to.

“For Spurs, it’s a very ambitious move for them to try and get ahead of all the clubs in this race for Junior Kroupi, but he is under contract until 2030 at Bournemouth, and they are under no immediate pressure to cash in on him or anything like that as well.”

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