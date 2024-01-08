Huge Tottenham transfer blow as swap offer sees Euro giants take ‘pole’ in race for Newcastle target

Tottenham could miss out on Radu Dragusin in the January transfer window as AC Milan have reportedly taken ‘pole’ in the race to sign the Genoa defender.

Spurs are enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou with the former Celtic boss pleasing supporters with his attacking brand of football.

Postecoglou’s men were top of the Premier League in the early stages of the season before taking a bit of a dip following injuries to James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

But five wins out of their last six matches in all competitions has seen faith grow that they can finish in the top four and maybe even challenge for the title before the end of the season.

Tottenham are now fifth after 20 matches, one point behind Arsenal and six points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool and now Daniel Levy and the rest of the Spurs board are looking to back Postecoglou in the transfer market.

They have already all but sealed a deal for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner with the Germany international set to fly out to complete a loan move to north London in the coming days.

And their next priority is landing a new centre-back with Postecoglou keen to improve the depth in that area of his squad as Tottenham have been caught short a few times there this season.

There are rumours that Eric Dier could complete a move to Bayern Munich before the end of January and that will again heighten their need for a new defender.

And, with a move for Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo ruled out, Tottenham have reportedly made Genoa’s Dragusin their top target with Spurs making verbal offers for the Serie A defender.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed today that a ‘deal is absolutely on’ for the Romania international with Tottenham hoping ‘to sign Dragusin by next week’.

However, a Italian newspaper La Repubblica have claimed that it is Milan who are actually ‘on pole’ for Dragusin with a part-exchange deal tempting Genoa.

Lorenzo Colombo, who is currently on loan at Serie A side Monzo from Milan, is a ‘very popular’ option at Genoa with the Italy Under-21 international holding ‘the key that can allow Milan to overtake any rival’.

Milan could use Colombo ‘as a counterpart’ in their attempt to beat Tottenham to Dragusin’s signature with the report adding that Newcastle have also enquired about the defender.