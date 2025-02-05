Harry Kane has reportedly ‘secured’ a transfer clause which would enable the Tottenham Hotspur legend to leave Bayern Munich and ‘return to England’.

Kane established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe at Tottenham, scoring 280 goals in his 435 appearances for his boyhood club.

At Spurs, Kane endured a prolonged wait to win team trophies and pursued an exit during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Kane had entered the final year of his last Tottenham contract, so he was available for an affordable price. Bayern Munich fended off competition from Premier League sides to sign the England international for around £86m.

The 31-year-old missed out on a trophy in his first season at Bayern Munich, but they have marched clear at the top of the Bundesliga this term. He has 70 goals in his 72 appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Kane has been sporadically linked with a move back to the Premier League over the past 18 months. A report from German outlet Sport BILD claims he has ‘secured’ a transfer clause in his Bayern Munich contract, which expires in 2027.

Regarding the ‘secret agreement’ with this clause, which is only active in winter transfer windows, the report explains:

‘The striker would have had to pull the clause during the winter transfer window and would then have been allowed to move for an estimated sum of 80 million euros (£66.5m). ‘However: The clause will be valid again next winter, then for a transfer for summer 2026. The transfer fee that FC Bayern would receive in this case should then only be an estimated 65 million euros (£54m). When the contract ends in the summer of 2027, the striker would then be free of charge.’

This clause is in place should Kane want to pursue a ‘return to Europe’ and the report also mentions two potential replacements ‘discussed internally’ at Bayern Munich.