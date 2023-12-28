Tottenham icon heeds exit advice as MLS move is at ‘final stages’, ending 11-year stay

Hugo Lloris is reportedly nearing the ‘final stages’ of talks with MLS side Los Angeles FC, which would end his 11-year spell as a Tottenham player.

Lloris has played 444 times for the north London outfit since joining from Lyon in 2012. He’s currently in his 11th season, but is yet to make a squad this term, with Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster both ahead of him in the pecking order.

There was interest in Lloris in the summer, but he remained with Spurs. Ange Postecoglou has all but confirmed that the goalkeeper will leave, though, having told he, Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to find new clubs in January.

Both Lloris and Dier are out of contract at the end of the season anyway, but the former’s exit seems as if it will come sooner than that.

Indeed, the Daily Mail reports Lloris is ‘in talks’ with LA FC regarding a move to the MLS. Those talks seem to have progressed well to this point, as it’s said discussions over the move are at the ‘final stages’.

The report suggests that the Frenchman will move in the middle of the season rather than signing a contract for the summer.

It’s not clear if LA FC will have to pay a fee, given Lloris is not actually due to leave Tottenham until then, but given he hasn’t played all season, and has been a loyal servant to Tottenham, they may well allow him to walk out the door now.

Lloris will not be the only high-profile player to have made a move to the MLS club of late if it is to go through. Indeed, former Juventus man Giorgio Chiellini moved in the summer of 2022.

He’s played 45 times for LA since moving to the club, playing alongside captain Carlos Vela, who moved from Real Sociedad in 2018.

