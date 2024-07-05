Tottenham identify ‘next big transfer’ after Gray deal as Romano confirms interest in ‘world-class player’

Tottenham have already identified their ‘next big transfer’ this summer after securing a deal for Archie Gray from Leeds United, according to reports.

Spurs completed the signing of Leeds midfielder Gray in a player-plus-cash deal which saw Joe Rodon return to Elland Road earlier this week.

Gray, 18, has attracted plenty of admirers after an impressive breakout season and Brentford had a bid in the region of £35million rejected on Sunday.

It opened the door for Spurs to swoop for the England Under-21 international, who has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League club after they paid a fee between £25m and £30m to secure his services alongside the sweetener of former loanee Rodon going back to Leeds on a permanent basis.

And now BBC Sport claim that Tottenham ‘are keen to sign a forward as their next big transfer’ after Gray’s arrival, while players like Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon are on the exit ramp.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is likely to be on their list of attackers they pursue this summer with former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp previously calling the Portugal international a “world-class player”.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 Tottenham keep or sell: Postecoglou to offload nine players this summer but keep Richarlison

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Spurs closing on Man Utd and Arsenal

👉 Tottenham star ‘will pack his bags’ in Man Utd or PL move as another player gives exit ‘mandate’ to agents

Redknapp said last year: “I think he’s a world-class player. They can certainly hurt teams.”

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham are interested in the Wolves winger but they are unsure over his injury record.

Romano told his transfer update live show: “Pedro Neto and Spurs, he is one of the names they have on the list. Pedro Neto, for sure, the only doubt has always been on injuries, so that is the point to clarify on Pedro Neto, but he’s one of the players they appreciate.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is proving a massive pull for players with Gray revealing that playing for the Australian was a massive pull for him.

Gray told the club’s official website: “It’s obviously a massive club and an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I’m just really excited to play and get started with the team. It still hasn’t sunk in to be honest, I don’t think it will for the next few days.

“Maybe until we’ve played a few games, until I’ve got to meet everyone, it won’t have sunk in. I’m really excited and looking forward to it. It’s a massive opportunity for me and so I’m really excited.

“Another thing is it’s a massive project under Ange and it’s something that I wanted to be a part of. I’m not going to lie, I’m a massive Celtic fan so I love him!

“My whole family loves him and I haven’t really said this to be fair but I loved watching him at Celtic and I loved watching him here last season – he’s a massive factor because playing under a really good manager is really important for me.

“It’s a young group here and I feel like I can be right at home, hopefully get playing some games and challenge on the pitch. There are so many huge names here and to be honest I’m just really grateful that I’ll be able to train with them every day.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to get playing with them on the pitch but initially I just can’t wait to train with them and get to know them. I’m really grateful for the opportunity.”