Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified a ‘statement signing’ to pursue during this summer’s transfer window as they close in on another deal.

Spurs are currently seventh in our list of this summer’s biggest spenders, investing around £60m to sign Mathys Tel, Kevin Danso and Luka Vuskovic

Thomas Frank’s side still have plenty of business to do ahead of their return to the Champions League, with their priority being the addition of a new attacking midfielder.

Tottenham dealt a huge blow to Manchester United at the end of the 2024/25 season, beating their Premier League rivals in the Europa League final to secure a trophy, Champions League football and a huge cash injection.

Now, Spurs and Man Utd have clashed in pursuit of similar targets as each club has been targeting Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals in 2024/25.

While it’s been suggested that Frank’s move to Spurs could boost their chances of signing Mbeumo, it has also been indicated that a move to Man Utd is preferred and they made an improved bid for the forward on Monday night.

This leaves Spurs searching for alternatives and a report from The Guardian claims they are ‘eyeing’ Crystal Palace standout Eberechi Eze as a ‘statement signing’.

The 26-year-old sparkled for Oliver Glasner’s side during the run-in to help them win the FA Cup as he finished the campaign with 25 goal involvements in 43 appearances in all competitions.

Eze has a £68m release clause in his contract and he is attracting interest from Big Six sides this summer.

Spurs are said to be ‘weighing up’ a move for Eze, as they have ‘longstanding interest’ in the England international and ‘believe he is open’ to joining them.

This is while Spurs ‘have agreed a deal to sign the Japan international defender Kota Takai from Kawasaki Frontale’, with the 20-year-old centre-back set to ‘move to north London next month for £5m’.

The Sun have also commented on Eze to Spurs, with the Palace sensation ‘interested’ in a move to the north London club.

Eze is said to be keen to ‘spearhead’ Frank’s ‘revolution’ at Spurs and he is a ‘major target’, though there are obstacles to overcome.