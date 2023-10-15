Tottenham identify top striker target for January; Postecoglou has ‘firm intention’ of signing €40m star

Tottenham are reportedly poised to make a move for highly-rated Lille centre-forward Jonathan David in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old signed for the French club from Gent for a fee of €30m (approx. £26m) in the summer of 2020 and he has established himself as one of their most important players.

David netted a very impressive 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 appearances last season. Only Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette scored more than him.

His form caught the attention of several top European clubs, and he has been on Tottenham’s radar for some time.

David has netted four goals in 12 appearances so far this term, and Spurs’ interest hasn’t gone away.

When Harry Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in August, questions were raised over whether Ange Postecoglou had enough firepower in his squad to get his team back into the top four.

The manager has completely destroyed that assumption, however, with Spurs enjoying an excellent start to the season.

The North London club have won six and drawn two of their eight Premier League matches so far, and sit joint-top of the table with their rivals Arsenal.

But despite that strong start, Postecoglou is still expected to be in the market for a new No.9, given Richarlison’s struggles in front of goal.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with several strikers recently, with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez thought to be at the top of their shortlist.

According to a report from Spain, as cited by by our friends at TEAMtalk, Spurs have a ‘firm intention’ of signing David in the new year.

It’s claimed that the Canada international would ‘fit perfectly’ into the Tottenham squad. He is reportedly valued at approximately €40m (approx. £34.6m), which is relatively cheap for a player with his scoring record.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if the North London club do make a concrete offer for David in the January transfer window.

