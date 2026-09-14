Tottenham ignite interest in €40m Bundesliga striker as goalscoring woes continue

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking at bolstering their forward line with the potential addition of powerhouse Bundesliga striker Igor Matanovic in the January transfer window.

Having spent over £300million during the summer, Spurs have begun the new Premier League season winless and without a goal to their name after four games to leave them sitting 17th in the table.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Everton made it back-to-back draws for Tottenham, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side continuing to fire blanks in front of goal.

While much of the club’s summer transfer business revolved around revamping the defence and midfield, it was only very late in the window that Savio, Omar Marmoush and Mykhailo Mudryk were brought in to bolster the frontline.

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However, it’s abundantly clear that things are not clicking in the final third, with Chelsea loanee Mudryk already ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering an ankle injury in training last week.

And with Richarlison left out of the Premier League squad and still pursuing an exit route, the addition of a new No.9 now looks an increasingly glaring need for the winter window.

To that end, a fresh report from Germany claims that Spurs are ready to step up their interest in SC Freiburg striker Matanovic, who was on their radar, alongside interest from Man Utd, towards the end of the summer window.

Matanovic has emerged as one of the most impressive attacking players in Germany this season, registering six goals and two assists in only six appearances to date.

And a report from German outlet FussballNews claims that his performances have ‘attracted growing attention from England’, with both Tottenham and Manchester United ‘monitoring the 23-year-old’s physical profile and ability to lead the line’.

The 6ft 4in forward joined Freiburg from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2025 for a bargain €7m and has since established himself as a real force in Germany and was in Croatia’s World Cup squad.

Freiburg powerhouse gives De Zerbi a different dimension

Matanovic offers a different profile to De Zerbi’s current striking options and would offer a more physical presence in and around the area for the Italian, compared to Dominic Solanke and the pacy Marmoush.

However, Tottenham are facing the prospect of a battle with Man Utd for the player’s signature, with FussballNews claiming that Old Trafford scouts still view him as a player capable of competing with Benjamin Sesko for the No.9 spot after flirting with a summer move.

While the arrival of Marmoush has strengthened Spurs’ attacking options, and Solanke has at least started the season on the pitch rather than the sidelines, Matanovic would offer De Zerbi a different threat in a struggling forward line.

However, he will not come cheap, given that Freiburg are currently under no pressure to sell.

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It’s reported that the German outfit will demand in the region of €35-40m (£30-34m), if they were to consider cashing in on a player whose current market value is €22m (£19m).

It’s also reported that, at this stage, there have been no formal offers made and that Tottenham scouts will continue to monitor Matanovic’s progress throughout the first half of the season.