Sean Dyche could still be in play to replace Igor Tudor as interim Tottenham Hotspur manager, with the north London club struggling with the multifaceted issues involved with sacking Igor Tudor, while the return of club legend Robbie Keane is also proving problematic to pull off.

Tudor is in the midst of a disastrous run as caretaker boss in north London, having lost all four of his games in charge since being appointed as Thomas Frank’s replacement on February 14, conceding 14 goals in the process.

With nine Premier League games remaining, Tottenham are spiralling towards relegation unless they have a sudden turnaround in form, which looks highly unlikely to happen under the hapless Tudor.

In light of their struggles, and in the wake of the latest debacle at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening, the club’s decision-makers are currently grappling with the pressure of a deepening crisis as they deliberate over Tudor replacements.

While sources from our friends over at TEAMtalk have downplayed links to Sean Dyche, a move for the former Everton and Burnley can still not be completely ruled out at this stage – especially if other options, like Keane, falter.

Indeed, a report from The Independent states that Dyche is still very much in the running to take the temporary reins and guide the club away from the drop.

READ: Who will be Spurs manager next season? ‘Dark horse’ joins Pochettino on list

The same report also suggests that former Crystal Palace striker Dougie Freedman and Bournemouth’s Tiago Pinto are on the list to become the club’s new sporting director in the summer, as a complete revamp behind the scenes is set to take place.

As for Spurs’ hopes of bringing Keane back to the club, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher adds that while the 45-year-old ‘remains a viable candidate to take on the role’ his ‘potential appointment is not without issues’.

The club legend, who has impressed in his role with Hungarian champions Ferencvaros, is eager to step up to a permanent position at Spurs and is known to be ‘very much open to a permanent appointment back at N17’, regardless of what division Spurs find themselves in next season.

However, it’s claimed that Keane would ‘want a long-term contract to commit fully’, though Spurs would prefer, at this stage, to ‘only offer Keane a deal until the season’s end’.

READ MORE: Top 10 Champions League second-leg comebacks after Man City, Chelsea and Spurs humiliations

Should they preserve their Premier League status, the club would have more ambitious managerial targets in mind, including the return of Mauricio Pochettino.

Keane, meanwhile, also remains on the shortlist of suitors for Celtic, leaving Tottenham in a real dilemma as they sit on the brink of what would be a disastrous drop into the second tier of English football.