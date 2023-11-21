Tottenham ‘impressed’ by Japanese defender as Big Ange outlines January ‘priority’ amid injury crisis

Tottenham have reportedly been ‘impressed’ by the performances of Union Saint-Gilloise’s Koki Machida with Ange Postecoglou ‘prioritising’ the signing of a new defender.

Machida joined the Belgian outfit from Japanese side Kashima Antlers in the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £870,000, after 18 months on loan.

It has been a great start to permanent life in Belgium for the 26-year-old, who earned his Japan debut in September.

He has played 16 times across all competitions this season, helping Union SG qualify for the Europa League, drawing Premier League giants Liverpool in the group stage.

The Japanese centre-back played the full 90 minutes of his side’s 2-0 loss at Anfield in October and has only tasted defeat once in the Belgian top-flight since making the move from his home country.

His top performances have evidently not gone unnoticed, with 90min claiming Tottenham have been ‘impressed’ by the season he is having.

Spurs’ scouts have been impressed by Machida’s showings for club and country as head coach Ange Postecoglou ‘prioritises’ the signing of a new defender.

Also on the Londoners’ radar is Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Everton’s Ben Godfrey, the report claims.

Postecoglou’s scouting team will continue searching for the right fit with Micky van de Ven out injured until the new year after suffering a hamstring injury in this month’s 4-1 loss at home to Chelsea.

Spurs started the new season extremely well but the injuries to Van de Ven and James Maddison, on top of the red card suspensions to Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero in the Chelsea defeat have slightly derailed their positive start under Big Ange, losing 2-1 to Wolves before the international break.

At Molineux, the former Celtic boss was forced to start a back four of Pedro Porro, Eric Dier, Ben Davies and Emerson Royal.

The shortage of options at the back has forced Postecoglou into action and the Australian boss is expected to bolster his defence in the winter transfer window.

The report says Spurs are ‘keeping an eye on’ Machida, who has ‘the physical qualities required to play in Postecoglou’s aggressive high line’.

Brighton had previously held an interest in the 26-year-old and Postecoglou managed in Japan between 2018 and 2021, so has great knowledge of the J-League.

The former Australia manager used that knowledge to sign a number of top Japanese players during his time in charge of Celtic, most notably landed Kyogo Furuhashi and Reo Hatate.

It is added in the report that Spurs are also looking at former Celtic winger Jota, who is surplus to requirements at Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad.

