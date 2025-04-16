Tottenham don’t yet know whether they’ll be able to sign Mathys Tel, as they won’t pay the £45million option to buy him, and Bayern Munich will recall him initially.

Tel landed at Spurs in January on a six-month loan, with an option to make the move permanent for around £45million. He had initially said no to Tottenham, before deciding to join them late on.

For the north London club, the Bayern-owned forward has three goals in 11 appearances. But Spurs reportedly accept that he’s joined in a tough period – they’re 15th in the Premier League – and will look to sign him after his loan is up.

However, they are not prepared to do so for the £45million they would currently have to part with.

And Bayern will throw things further up into the air by deciding to recall and use Tel almost immediately. According to Football Insider, they ‘plan’ to utilise the forward in the Club World Cup campaign.

That tournament begins on June 14, which is before Tel’s Spurs spell is officially set to end, but FIFA has created a small transfer window in the first 10 days of June so sides can prepare for the Club World Cup.

As such, Bayern would be able to recall Tel with no problems, and use him in the tournament.

The report states talks will ‘continue’ between Tottenham and Bayern in the off-season, when the Bundesliga side will ‘make a decision’ on Tel’s long-term future.

That they want him for the Club World Cup, it seems he could impress enough for them not to sell him. It is made clear that Spurs will ‘look to negotiate a lower price’ for Tel if he is ‘receptive to the move’.

Given he initially didn’t want to leave Bayern, a return to the club could see him hope to remain. If not, and if Tottenham don’t want to pay full price, there might be other sides who do.

It remains to be seen what happens in the Frenchman’s future, but given he is under contract until 2029, Bayern have a good selling position, and don’t have to drop their demands if they don’t want to.

