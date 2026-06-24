Tottenham increasingly confident they will beat Man Utd to £80m Premier League star

Tottenham are ‘increasingly confident’ that they will beat Man Utd to the signing of West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already secured their first deal of the summer transfer window with Atalanta midfielder Ederson poised to move to Old Trafford when the World Cup finishes.

Man Utd are looking to sign at least one more, maybe two new midfielders, before the end of the summer window and Tottenham could now beat them to Fernandes.

The Red Devils had looked in pole position to win the race for Fernandes with Man Utd reportedly the first team to agree personal terms with the Portugal international.

Before rumours arose of interest from Tottenham with Roberto De Zerbi’s side apparently ready to match West Ham’s asking price for the midfielder.

And now our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that Tottenham have made ‘significant progress’ in their attempts to sign Fernandes ahead of Man Utd.

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TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey adds: ‘Sources have confirmed that discussions with both Fernandes‘ camp and West Ham have accelerated over the past few days, leaving Spurs increasingly confident that they can win the race for one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders.

‘As a result, we can reveal that Tottenham are now readying an offer worth around £75million (€87m, $99m), a figure that would move them very close to West Ham’s initial £80million valuation of the 21-year-old.’

It is claimed that Man Utd are still ‘confident’ in a potential deal too as they are hoping director of football Jason Wilcox, who played a big role in bringing Fernandes to English football during his time at Southampton, can help them get ahead in the race.

Romano: West Ham will sell Matheus Fernandes to the club offering the best money

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists whoever bids the most will win the race to sign Fernandes from West Ham.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “West Ham will sell Matheus Fernandes to the club offering the best money. So West Ham don’t care if it’s called Tottenham, Man United, Real Madrid, or whatever.

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“Manchester United have been in talks with the agent of the player for a long time and have also had direct contact with West Ham. So Man United are working hard on this deal for Fernandes, and that remains my information—Man United are there.

“Tottenham are also there, because Tottenham are pushing in a separate story compared to Sandro Tonali. Tonali is still there, so Tottenham are working on it and Manchester United are working on it. Real Madrid—the name was indicated by José Mourinho, but at the moment it is still not advancing.

“But West Ham communicated to those close to the player: ‘Bring us the proposals. We start at £85 million.’ That’s the starting price. West Ham obviously hope to get more than this with so many clubs involved, and so the idea at West Ham is to get the best transfer fee possible for Fernandes. This is going to be the way to sign the player.

“Then obviously the player can have preferences—the player can have the opportunity of a very good contract on one side, and Champions League football on the other side—so every club can present their proposal and their project. But for West Ham, in a very clear way, it is ‘best offer wins.’ That’s what West Ham will do with Fernandes.”

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