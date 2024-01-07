Tottenham make ‘indecent offer’ for top target as Romano gives ‘here we go’ for another transfer

Tottenham have made an offer for Genoa defender Radu Dragusin as they look to get a deal over the line, according to reports in Italy.

Spurs are already making moves in the January transfer window as Daniel Levy and the Tottenham board put faith in Ange Postecoglou after a promising start to the 2023/24 season.

Tottenham are currently fifth, just six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, after 20 matches with Spurs looking the part under Postecoglou this term.

They were the early leaders at the start of the season but injuries to key men James Maddison and Micky van de Ven saw a slight downturn in form – but Tottenham have now won five of their last six matches in all competitions.

And they are hoping to build on that form by helping Postecoglou – who has lost Son Heung-min to the Asian Cup – with reinforcements and centre-back is understood to be near the top of his list.

Dragusin, who has been impressing in Serie A for Genoa, has been linked with Tottenham, Liverpool and other Premier League clubs with the Romania international showing big potential.

And now Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport claim that an ‘indecent offer has arrived’ from Tottenham with the Premier League club putting €26.6m (£23m) on the table for Dragusin.

Spurs are now ‘taking things seriously’ with the bid arriving through the ‘lateral channels’ and it is now ‘waiting to officially proceed’.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed another deal with former Chelsea striker Timo Werner set to arrive on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “We start today’s column with a ‘here we go’ for Timo Werner to Tottenham on a loan deal from RB Leipzig. We know Tottenham have been working hard to sign a new centre-back, and remain in talks with Genoa over Radu Dragusin, but meanwhile they have also been able to agree a deal for a new striker in Werner.

“The former Chelsea player is returning to the Premier League and from what I’ve been hearing he’s really tempted to work under Ange Postecoglou. He really believes this is the perfect system for him to perform, and it’s the same for Postecoglou – he believes Werner is a big opportunity.

“Tottenham will pay Werner’s entire salary for the remainder of the season, and then they will have a buy option clause in the deal, which is worth something like €18m. It’s not mandatory, so Spurs can decide at the end of the season. If all goes to plan, the player will travel to London in the next day or two for medical tests and to sign his contract. The deal is almost done and Tottenham’s main focus now is on a new centre-back in Dragusin.

“For me it’s a smart deal. It’s a loan, Spurs have buy option but not mandatory so they can get a look at the player before committing. Timo is super hungry as he believes this is great opportunity for him. Manchester United also considered Werner as a possibility but then they decided not to proceed also because it’s not clear yet what kind of player they want.

“Staying with Tottenham, Eric Dier leaving for Bayern Munich is also a possibility, but it’s on Bayern, they have to decide how they want to proceed. Thomas Tuchel has been asked about the deal but wouldn’t comment on it, so let’s see how it will develop.”