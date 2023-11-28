Tottenham suffer another injury setback as Romano confirms star player will miss ‘at least’ two months

Tottenham have suffered another injury setback as Rodrigo Bentancur is set to face a spell on the sidelines thanks to an injury he recently sustained.

Ange Postecoglou’s side haven’t had much luck with injuries of late as several of their usual starting players are currently out.

James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Ivan Perisic and Pape Matar Sarr are among the Tottenham players who are currently sidelined.

Bentancur returned to action last month after he recovered from a nasty ACL injury which kept him out for around eight months.

The midfielder started in their Premier League game against Aston Villa, but he was forced off with an injury after just 32 minutes following a heavy challenge from Matty Cash.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the extent of the injury and that Bentancur now faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

“Rodrigo Bentancur, set to be out at least until February after he tore his ankle during Sunday game vs Villa,” Romano revealed on social media.

“Two months/two months and half is the expectation for Bentancur’s recovery.”

Given the other injuries Postecoglou is currently dealing with, this news will come as a significant blow to Spurs and their top four hopes.

Tottenham have a hectic fixture list to come, with seven Premier League games during December alone. In the upcoming month, Spurs face tough tests against the likes of Manchester City, West Ham and Newcastle.

Postecoglou’s side have lost their last three league matches and things could get even tougher for them with their ever-growing injury list.

The recent injury to Bentancur is even more devastating when you consider he has only just recovered from his previous setback.

Postecoglou clearly rates the Uruguayan midfielder too as the Spurs manager spoke highly of him upon his return to the squad.

“The beauty of him is he can play a couple of different areas,” Postecoglou told reporters when asked about Bentancur.

“I think he can play as a six, he can play further forward as an eight and he’s even creative. I think he can score goals as well.”

